Andy Murray's mother Judy believes that women's tennis is lucky to have an ally in her son, who has taken it upon himself to bring attention to the sport and the women representing it.

Speaking in a recent interview for Eurosport, Judy Murray hailed the three-time Grand Slam champion as a champion of women's tennis, pointing out that it was important to have someone at the top of the game in the men's side highlighting their issues.

“I think it’s really important for [women's] tennis to have a male ally in someone like Andy, who has been at the top of the game, won the biggest prizes in tennis, and speaking on behalf of women," Judy Murray said.

The British tennis coach further added that her son was a student of the women's game, taking pride in the fact that he can answer any question about the top female players because he watches a lot of women's tennis on TV.

"He is a huge student of the game in general, but he’s also a student of the women’s side of the game. So if you ask him a question about any of the top female players, he’ll give you a rundown on what they’ve won, what they’ve not won, how they play, etcetera etcetera. Because he watches a lot of women’s tennis on TV,” Judy Murray said.

"Andy Murray speaks out consistently about women's tennis, he doesn’t just do it once and switch off" - Judy Murray

Aegon Championships - Day Three

Judy Murray went on to hail Andy Murray for speaking consistently about women's tennis, not just do it once and be done with it. The reason where it all started for the Brit was his association with Amelie Mauresmo, believes his mother.

“He speaks out consistently about [women's tennis], he doesn’t just do it once and switch off. He has done it for a number of years now and I think a lot of it probably kicked off from when he started to work with Amelie," Judy Murray said.

Mauresmo, a former World No. 1 on the WTA Tour, coached Murray for two years between 2014 and 2016 -- one of the very few women to have coached top level ATP players.

Remarking that Andy Murray made the decision to appoint Mauresmo as his coach simply because of her skill set and her listening skills, which Judy felt was a "female skill," the Brit asserted that her son's actions made a big difference in the sport.

“He was in the top four of the game and it was a big thing to many people for him to take on a female coach but for him it was nothing to do with gender, it was all about personality fit, her skillset, her track record, and the fact that she listened," Judy Murray said.

"She was a great listener, which is a very female skill in my opinion. He does it consistently and I’m very glad that he does that because it makes a big difference to people listening,” she added.

Poll : 0 votes