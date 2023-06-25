Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle opens up about reading Andre Agassi's biography 'Open' on the American's recommendation

Morgan Riddle, the girlfriend of tennis star Taylor Fritz, revealed that she is currently reading Andre Agassi's book.

Riddle took to social media to answer various questions from fans, with one of them asking what she's currently reading and how she picked the book.

The 25-year-old model revealed that her boyfriend, Taylor Fritz, told her about the book written by the famous American tennis player.

"Taylor told me to read it. About 1/3 of the way done and really love it so far," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Morgan Riddle, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, reads Andre Agassi's book

Riddle also talked about the newest tennis-related movie Challengers, with the famous actress Zendaya in the leading role.

"I'm sorry I'm not even just saying this because I'm stingy about tennis stuff, but it genuinely looks like the worst movie ever made? Can't wait to never watch it," she said.

The Minnesota model has been active on social media since starting to date Taylor Fritz in 2022. She posts about her tennis life and answers questions from fans that are not too familiar with the sport.

"I know that tennis is relatively uncool and unknown in America, so here’s what you should know," reads the message of one of Riddle's videos.

Taylor Fritz's "Holy s**t" comment about Rafael Nadal revealed by former Roger Federer and Pete Sampras coach

Taylor Fritz and Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2022

Taylor Fritz has defeated Rafael Nadal twice in his career, which is a feat that most of the players on the ATP circuit have never accomplished.

However, even Fritz didn't believe that would be the case when he saw Nadal practising at Wimbledon in 2018.

In the Finding Mastery podcast, Paul Annacone, former coach of Roger Federer and Pete Sampras, revealed Fritz's comments when he first saw the Spaniard at a practise court.

"The first time Taylor Fritz practised next to him at Wimbledon. This was when I first started with Taylor. David Nainkin, our coach, and Rafa walked on the court and started hitting next to him. Two courts down until he looked at me and goes, 'Holy sh*t. I don't ever want to play that guy'," Annacone, who is still working with Fritz, revealed.

The 25-year-old American defeated Nadal for the first time in the final of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, 6-3, 7-6(5); and then in the group stage of the 2022 ATP Finals, 7-6(3), 6-1.

Fritz was also very close to eliminating Nadal from the 2022 Wimbledon but ultimately lost in five sets, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, 5-7, 6-7(4), in the quarterfinals.

Poll : 0 votes