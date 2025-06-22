Reason behind why Nick Kyrgios was removed from BBC Wimbledon commentary team revealed after Aussie's complaints - Reports

Nick Kyrgios recently hit out at the BBC after the network failed to name the Australian to their broadcasting team for Wimbledon 2025. According to reports, the real reason why the 30-year-old was left off BBC's roster was internal discontent about his past controversies.

Kyrgios forayed into the commentating world in late 2023 with the ATP Finals, as he took a break from tournaments due to injury issues. In 2024, the former World No.13 was named to BBC’s team for the Wimbledon. However, the British network came under fire for hiring the tennis star, as many, including MP Caroline Nokes, pointed out his past controversies which include allegations of domestic abuse.

Now, Nick Kyrgios has been left off of BBC’s roster for Wimbledon 2025, with Christopher Eubanks replacing the Australian. Kyrgios called the decision to replace him with the World No. 108 ‘strange’. However, an X account claimed that BBC’s decision was guided by ‘internal backlash’, writing,

“The BBC has decided to remove Nick Kyrgios from its Wimbledon commentary team for the 2025 Championships following significant internal backlash from female commentators, journalists, and producers. This decision was driven by widespread discontent within the organization, with many staff members threatening to boycott or resign due to Kyrgios's prior admission of assaulting his former girlfriend, Chiara Passari, in 2021, and his history of defamatory and misogynistic comments toward women.”

Outside of BBC, Nick Kyrgios also worked with ESPN in 2024 acting as an analyst and commentator for the Australian Open and US Open.

Nick Kyrgios lashes out at Christopher Eubanks over BBC row

Despite the BBC facing backlash for hiring Nick Kyrgios in 2024, the Australian’s Wimbledon commentary debut received praise from many.

In light of this, Kyrgios criticised the network's decision to leave him off of their roster in 2025. He also took a dig at his replacement, Christopher Eubanks, telling The Guardian,

“It’s unfortunate but it’s probably their loss more than mine. I understand they’ve got Chris Eubanks, but he hasn’t beaten the greatest of all time multiple times. When someone’s beaten Federer, Nadal, Murray and Djokovic and has incredible insights, it’s very strange you wouldn’t want that person adding knowledge to tennis fans.”

Kyrgios reached the finals of Wimbledon in 2022, where he lost to Novak Djokovic after a thrilling match. The Australian hasn't been back to the event since, due to various injuries. While Kyrgios will be skipping the 2025 Wimbledon as well, the tennis star has stated he hopes to return to action in time for the US Open.

