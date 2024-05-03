Recently retired Garbine Muguruza turns heads at Madrid Open with unexpected appearance during Taylor Fritz-Andrey Rublev SF

Garbine Muguruza attended the Madrid Open 2024 semifinal between Taylor Fritz and Andrey Rublev and showed off her classy fashion sense.

Muguruza played her last match at the Lyon Open 2023 in January. She took a hiatus from the sport and did not compete for over a year before announcing her retirement on April 20, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Venezuela-born Muguruza is a Spanish citizen. She made an unexpected appearance in the stands during the men's singles semifinals between Fritz and Rublev.

However, she was not alone in attending the match. Muguruza was joined by her fiancé Arthur Borges in the stands and the couple sat right in front of Feliciano Lopez, the director of the Madrid Open.

Muguruza looked stunning wearing a blazer and so did Borges. The former World No. 1 wore sunglasses that complemented her look.

Andrey Rublev defeats Taylor Fritz in straight sets to advance into the Madrid Open 2024 final

Taylor Fritz (L) congratulates Andrey Rublev (R)

Andrey Rublev stayed on course for his second ATP Masters 1000 title as he got the better of Taylor Fritz. The seventh seed put up a commanding show to beat Fritz 6-4, 6-3 in just 73 minutes.

Rublev credited his mental strength for the strong display in the semifinals. During his post-match interview, he said:

“Mentally I was feeling much better and I was able to perform... Putting emotions in the right direction. For sure it has helped me to reach the final. Without this, I would not be in the final.”

Fritz broke the Russian in the opening game of the match but could not capitalize on it. Rublev reclaimed the break to make it 1-1 and broke Fritz again in the final game of the set.

Rublev faced similar difficulties at the beginning of the second set as well but did not give up the break. He went through the rest of the set comfortably and bagged the win.

Expand Tweet

The American had the edge over Rublev 5-3 in head-to-head encounters before the Madrid Open 2024 semifinals but the latter has now reduced the lead to 5-4.

Rublev will face the winner of the match between Jiri Lehecka and Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Madrid Open 2024 on Sunday. This is set to be Rublev's fifth Masters 1000 championship match.