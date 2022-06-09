'Reduce, reuse and recycle' - Dominic Thiem's call to combat plastic pollution in oceans 

Dominic Thiem has had a tough 18 months with injuries preventing him from competing at the highest level. Off the court, he has been working as a brand ambassador for Together Band, an organization that is working towards reducing plastic in the ocean.

The former World No. 3 took to his Twitter account to speak about how the oceans getting filled with plastic makes for a bleak future for our planet.

"Plastic pollution is a key issue threatening the health of our oceans. Unless we change our lifestyles and big businesses significantly change their use of plastics, scientists predict that there will be more plastic than fish in our seas by the year 2050," Thiem wrote.

Dominic Thiem @domithiem Plastic pollution is a key issue threatening the health of our oceans. Unless we change our lifestyles and big businesses significantly change their use of plastics, scientists predict that there will be more plastic than fish in our seas by the year 2050. Plastic pollution is a key issue threatening the health of our oceans. Unless we change our lifestyles and big businesses significantly change their use of plastics, scientists predict that there will be more plastic than fish in our seas by the year 2050.

The Austrian said he is joining forces with the Together Band, an organization whose goal is to protect the oceans and other water bodies.

"That’s why I’m proud to join the @thetogetherband campaign on World Ocean Day and support SDG 14: Life Below Water. Let's act now to reduce, reuse and recycle and let’s save our seas from irreversible damage together," Thiem wrote.

Dominic Thiem's challenging 18 months

Dominic Thiem in action at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2022 - Day Two

Dominic Thiem has been suffering from a wrist injury since June 2021, which ended his season early. The Austrian has suffered a torrid time on the Tour ever since and has looked like a shadow of his former self.

Thiem returned to the Tour at the Marbella Challenger but was forced to look on from the sidelines after testing positive for COVID-19. He then returned to action at the Serbia Open but is yet to win a match this season. He was even pictured hitting the practice courts with World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

Florian Heer @Florian_Heer will not compete in next week's ATP Challenger in Perugia. He is still struggling with physical problems. Needs to rest for another month.



Main draw wild cards have been awarded to Borna Coric and Francesco Passaro.



#ATPChallenger #Perugia Dominic Thiemwill not compete in next week's ATP Challenger in Perugia. He is still struggling with physical problems. Needs to rest for another month.Main draw wild cards have been awarded toBorna Coric andFrancesco Passaro. Dominic Thiem 🇦🇹 will not compete in next week's ATP Challenger in Perugia. He is still struggling with physical problems. Needs to rest for another month.Main draw wild cards have been awarded to 🇭🇷 Borna Coric and 🇮🇹 Francesco Passaro. #ATPChallenger #Perugia

At the French Open, where he made the final in 2018 and 2019, Thiem was beaten in the opening round in straight sets by Hugo Dellien. The Austrian explained that there was nervous tension as he was playing in a Grand Slam, and that his forehand continued to bother him.

He is currently on a six-match losing streak and has dropped down to World No. 198 in the rankings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far