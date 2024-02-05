"Reeks of racism, nobody forced you", "Get your flop a** from our country" - Serbian WTA player complaining about stint in India angers fans

Dejana Radanovic recently caught the ire of tennis fans after she made some rather unsavory remarks about India following her qualifying-round exit at the 2024 L&T Mumbai Open on Saturday (February 3).

Radanovic, ranked 253rd in the world, arrived in India in January to participate in the country's ITF Futures circuit. The 27-year-old failed to make her mark though, losing early at the W50 events in Bangalore, Pune, and Indore. She then retired against local favorite Vaidehi Chaudhari in the first qualifying round at the Mumbai Open, following which she flew back to Serbia.

Radanovic, however, had no good things to say about the country, suggesting that it is uncivilized in a series of Instagram stories on Sunday (February 4). She also claimed that eating local fruits in the country a few years ago had given her food poisoning.

"Adios India see you never ever ever ever ever EVER again... HELLO CIVILIZATION, only those who have experienced something like India for 3 weeks can understand the feeling," the Serb wrote in multiple Instagram stories.

Dejana Radanovic's Instagram stories

The 27-year-old's complaints were subsequently interpreted to be racist by a large majority of fans on social media. One fan asserted that her rant 'reeked of racism' and that she should've had enough sense to wash the fruits that she bought before eating them.

"Coming from a white person this reeks of racism... Wash the fruits/vegetables. Nobody is asking you to lick them raw from the roadside. You lack the brains, the country is fine," they wrote.

Another fan poked fun at Radanovic by claiming that while her compatriots were enjoying success on the pro tours, she was not at their level and had to get by playing ITF events.

"27 years of age still rotting in the ITFs! I hope you take some inspiration from other Serbian hits! India is not meant for you sweetie! Go get your flop a** from our country," they wrote.

"I think I contracted COVID-19 in India" - Viktor Troicki in 2020

Coincidentally, Dejana Radanovic is not the only Serbian tennis player to not have had the best of times in India. Viktor Troicki had also flown to Southern Asia for the Maharashtra Open in February 2020, where he apparently contracted COVID-19.

The former World No. 12 came through the qualifiers to reach the first round at the ATP 250 tournament in Pune, before beating home hope Sumit Nagal to advance to the second round. The Serb, however, withdrew ahead of his next match as he became bedridden due to an undisclosed issue.

Troicki later appeared on the 'Wish & Go' podcast, where he said he had never felt as ill as he did in Pune. He also claimed that his symptoms at the time were similar to that of the coronavirus.

"I think I contracted the coronavirus in India in early February," Troicki said. "I handed over the match of the second round. I never had that feeling in my life. I was in bed for seven days, I didn’t taste anything, and I was falling apart completely. At that time, the virus was not officially spread in all territories, but I had all the symptoms."