"Regrettable" - Paula Badosa claps back at remark on her ranking decline as she risks leaving top 100 after Charleston Open loss amid injury woes

Paula Badosa stood her ground after a Spanish news publication wrote about her potentially falling out of the Top 100 on social media.

Badosa has been struggling with persistent lower back injuries since last season. The same forced her to pull out of this year's Dubai Tennis Championships and BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. She most recently suffered an opening round loss at the Charleston Open against 2024 Miami Open champion Danielle Collins.

Spanish outlet Deportes Cuatro took to X to share the news of Badosa's Charleston Open exit and subsequent loss of points, speculating on the World No. 82 possibly falling out of Top 100. They shared an article from another Spanish publication El Desmarque, stating:

"Paula Badosa does not raise her head: she falls decisively in Charleston and flirts with leaving the 'top 100'," the outlet wrote (translated from Spanish).

Badosa did not take kindly to the criticism and reminded the publication of the tough road to recovery that kept her out of action for 10 months and the inevitable loss in rankings that came with it.

"It seems too much to me to still be in the top 100 without competing for 10 months. And finally, please put a photo of me on the cover… Regrettable," Badosa replied.

Paula Badosa shares pictures from her time in Charleston with sister Jana and coach Pol Toledo Bague

Paula Badosa in a press conference at the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup

Paula Badosa is looking to bounce back after an unfortunate string of lower back and adductor injuries. A former semi-finalist and last year's quarterfinalist at the Charleston Open, Badosa struggled to find her footing at the event this year.

The Spaniard bowed out in the opening round at the event with her opponent Danielle Collins blitzing past her in fine form. Collins fired 8 aces before closing the match 6-1, 6-4 in her favor.

However, Badosa made the most of her time off-court in the South Carolina city. She took to Instagram to post pictures where she can be seen posing with her sister Jana Badosa alongwith her coach Pol Toledo Bague.

"And in spite of it all... I'll keep this," Badosa captioned the pictures.

Paula Badosa has had a disappointing 2024 season so far, with only five wins out of 12 matches so far.