"It's more about a corrupt system that systematically suppresses talents compensation" - Reilly Opelka attacks ATP for poor prize money after Cincinnati sale

Reilly Opelka has criticized the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for not looking after the interests of its players following the sale of the Western and Southern Open. The American wrote a series of Tweets in which he criticized the ATP and believes the association has a corrupt system that systematically suppresses talent compensation in order to maximize profits.

The Western and Southern Open was sold by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) to financial services firm Beemok Capital. According to Sports Business Journal (SBJ), bidding as high as US$250 million was received by USTA. However, financial terms for the tournament were not disclosed.

Reilly Opelka didn't mince his words when he attacked ATP for not giving players the money they deserved.

"So let me get this straight, Madrid and Cincy sell for $400M/$300M.. in the same year atp board decide to give Masters 1000’s a ton more days while rescinding player commitment protections, leading to way harsher penalties for any missed 1000 events," Opelka tweeted.

The ATP imposes harsh penalties on players who decide to skip Masters 1000 events when they are not troubled by any injury.

Reilly Opelka @ReillyOpelka So let me get this straight, Madrid and Cincy sell for $400M/$300M.. in the same year atp board decide to give Masters 1000’s a ton more days while rescinding player commitment protections, leading to way harsher penalties for any missed 1000 events. So let me get this straight, Madrid and Cincy sell for $400M/$300M.. in the same year atp board decide to give Masters 1000’s a ton more days while rescinding player commitment protections, leading to way harsher penalties for any missed 1000 events.

"It seems like our player board reps did a great job negotiating on our behalf…they did get the players 2% prize money increases and agreed to the biggest known sucker play in revenue sharing by agreeing to a % of “NET” profits as opposed to 'gross,'” he continued

Reilly Opelka @ReillyOpelka It seems like our player board reps did a great job negotiating on our behalf…they did get the players 2% prize money increases and agreed to the biggest known sucker play in revenue sharing by agreeing to a % of “NET” profits as opposed to “gross.” It seems like our player board reps did a great job negotiating on our behalf…they did get the players 2% prize money increases and agreed to the biggest known sucker play in revenue sharing by agreeing to a % of “NET” profits as opposed to “gross.”

Opelka continued his attack on the ATP by adding that organizers manipulate their numbers for the whole deal when they present it to potential buyers and have used differing numbers when discussing prize money for the tournament.

He added that his intention wasn't to complain about prize money in tournaments but rather to draw attention to systematic issues in the sport.

"Allowing tournaments the continued practice of manipulating their #’s. Just ask anyone involved in the process the difference in the #’s the tournaments used when presenting to potential buyers vs. #’s they used during prize money negotiations," he said.

"BTW how much did the USTA buy the sanction for? Before everyone starts going crazy about a professional athlete complaining about $, while this is about $, its more about a broken/corrupt system that systematically suppresses talents compensation in this so called partnership," he continued.

Reilly Opelka @ReillyOpelka BTW how much did the USTA buy the sanction for? Before everyone starts going crazy about a professional athlete complaining about $, while this is about $, its more about a broken/corrupt system that systematically suppresses talents compensation in this so called partnership. BTW how much did the USTA buy the sanction for? Before everyone starts going crazy about a professional athlete complaining about $, while this is about $, its more about a broken/corrupt system that systematically suppresses talents compensation in this so called partnership.

Reilly Opelka @ReillyOpelka Allowing tournaments the continued practice of manipulating their #’s. Just ask anyone involved in the process the difference in the #’s the tournaments used when presenting to potential buyers vs. #’s they used during prize money negotiations. Allowing tournaments the continued practice of manipulating their #’s. Just ask anyone involved in the process the difference in the #’s the tournaments used when presenting to potential buyers vs. #’s they used during prize money negotiations.

"That $300M gets you 94% of the men’s sanction" - Reilly Opelka show his frustration at ATP

Reilly Opelka in action. Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Reilly Opelka highlighted that the Western & Southern Open's deal of $300 million was not even for the entire competition. Cincinnati's sale of $300 million gets the owners (USTA) of the tournament 94% of men's sanction, with no mention of the women's tournament.

The USTA currently owns 93.8% of Cincinnati Tennis LLC, which holds the sanction for the ATP event. Furthermore, Cincinnati Tennis LLC currently leases the women’s sanction from Octagon, which manages billions in worldwide sponsorship rights fees and activations.

"Oh yeah, and the Cincy purchase was not for the entire tournament, or the facility. That $300M gets you 94% of the men’s sanction," Opelka wrote in his tweet.

"And even though the ATP bylaws mandate the seller pays the 10% transfer fee(I wonder if they stuck the new owner with that bill and just counted it as a little “tip” just because they could," he added.

Reilly Opelka @ReillyOpelka Oh yeah, and the Cincy purchase was not for the entire tournament, or the facility. That $300M gets you 94% of the men’s sanction. Oh yeah, and the Cincy purchase was not for the entire tournament, or the facility. That $300M gets you 94% of the men’s sanction.

The American hasn't played on the tour since his last-16 loss to Nick Kyrgios at the Citi Open due to injury and will likely be seen in action at the US Open.

LIVE POLL Q. Should other Tennis players also hit out at ATP for prize money compensation, like Reilly Opelka?? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan