Reilly Opelka caught in Cincinnati Open controversy as American complains against opponent's toilet break, calls for MTO himself despite protest

Reilly Opelka went down to Francisco Comesana of Argentina 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-5 in a round of 32 clash at the Cincinnati Open on Tuesday (August 12). The American was caught in a controversy while opting to take a medical time-out after complaining about his opponent, who had to be helped off the court earlier.

Comesana, who took an 11-minute break, had his blood pressure checked by medics before returning to the court and clinching the second set at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. The 24-year-old's decision to take another toilet break after drawing level at one set apiece irked Opelka, who had a word with the umpire before heading off for a timeout himself.

Opelka then called for the physio after getting broken at 5-6 in the third set, saying he felt dizzy and needed sugar, which prompted umpire Mohamed Lahyani to seek the intervention of the supervisor.

edgeAI @edgeAIapp Francisco Comesana goes for a toilet break to change his outfi after winning second set 6-4. Reilly Opelka just told the umpire: “How many breaks will this guy get, last time I had a break that long I got fined 150K” 😅 Opelka also goes off court for a toilet break.

Reilly Opelka's request for a medical time-out at the end of the third set did not go down well with the umpire since the players had just returned to the court after a 45-minute rain delay in Cincinnati.

Comesana, who looked like he was close to throwing up on court in the second set, kept his head to save three match points in the third en route to a thrilling win. The World No. 71 has thus advanced to the fourth round of the ATP Masters event in Cincinnati.

Reilly Opelka lauds Venus Williams ahead of US Open mixed doubles partnership

Reilly Opelka will partner Venus Williams at the upcoming US Open - Source: Getty

Reilly Opelka hailed Venus Williams ahead of the duo's highly anticipated US Open doubles partnership. Opelka highlighted what he has in common with the former World No. 1, listing a love for art, museums, art galleries, and food, apart from being South Florida residents.

The former World No. 17 then commended Williams for being by his side during a period of self-doubt during the midst of an injury hiatus.

"We both love art. We both live in South Florida. We practice together in West Palm Beach a few times. Go to a lot of museums and art galleries. We're foodies. We have a lot in common. So, it was a great friendship," Opelka told the Tennis Channel.

"I've been so lucky, even when I was injured and, not in a great spot, just a spot of doubt or not sure what I was going to be doing with myself. She was one of the few people that was, always there, always in my corner and just amazing friend to have, not even aside from being a great mentor tennis wise, an amazing human and gave me a lot of great feedback on life outside of tennis," he added.

Reilly Opelka, who defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur in the second round at Cincinnati, has won a total of four titles thus far.

