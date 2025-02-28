Reilly Opelka goes above and beyond with his doubles criticism, dons sarcastic custom-made t-shirt

Reilly Opelka recently reiterated his criticism of doubles with a rather unique gesture. The American, who is known to be a fashion enthusiast, was seen sporting a t-shirt emblazoned with a phrase that has been going around for a week in the tennis universe.

Ad

Earlier in February, the former World No. 17 Opelka put doubles players on blast for "taking up practice courts, physios and resources" before suggesting they deserved far less prize money than top singles pros. The 27-year-old also questioned doubles tennis' viewership in his pointed rant.

"They should 100% get rid of dubs. It’s for failed singles players, There’s no such thing as a ‘doubles specialist’... they don’t sell a single ticket," he wrote on Instagram while discussing the US Open's recent mixed doubles. “They take up practice courts/physios/resources. They don’t turn a profit and they complain that they don’t make enough $$. That’s pretty greedy behavior if you ask me."

Ad

Trending

Following Reilly Opelka's diatribe against doubles players, World No. 51 Alexandre Muller made his position clear on the subject as he signed an on-court camera with the phrase "Watch more doubles" after his Round-of-16 win at the Rio Open. The 6'11 American bit back soon afterward, uploading an AI-generated image of a child watching a doubles match with no fans in attendance on his Instagram stories with the caption "#watchmoredoubles".

Earlier on Thursday (February 27), Opelka took to his Instagram stories to once again dunk on doubles. This time around, however, he went one step ahead in expressing his dislike for doubles, wearing a black t-shirt with the contentious "Watch more doubles" phrase on its front.

Ad

Via Reilly Opelka's Instagram

Although most tennis fans have since expressed disappointment on Reilly Opelka's doubles comments, Andy Roddick recently endorsed him on the latest episode of his podcast.

Ad

"Reilly Opelka is certainly not scared to tell you what he's thinking" - Andy Roddick

Reilly Opelka hits a forehand in Brisbane | Image Source: Getty

On the latest episode of his "Served with Andy Roddick" podcast released on February 25, the 2003 US Open champion showed solidarity towards his fellow American while heaping praise on his polarizing personality.

Ad

"Listen, Reilly Opelka, love him or hate him, you rarely have to wonder what he's thinking and he's certainly not scared to tell you what he's thinking. So, regardless of if you agree with the opinion, I kind of like characters like Reilly, who will just say what they're thinking. But I disagree with him on some of the stuff he says but you don't wonder what he's thinking."

Opelka, meanwhile, has put together a respectable 8-4 win/loss record in 2025 thus far. The highlight of his season came at the Brisbane International, where he beat Novak Djokovic en route to a runner-up finish to Jiri Lehecka.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback