Reilly Opelka picks Andy Murray as the "GOAT of Lobs"

In a recent interview with We Are Tennis, World No. 17 Reilly Opelka hailed Andy Murray as the "GOAT of lobs." The American explained that although Lorenzo Musetti shocked him after playing a lot of lobs against him in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters, Murray is purely the master of playing lobs.

"Musetti had a lot of lobs against me yesterday, but Andy Murray is [the GOAT of lobs]. I go Murray. Double Murray," said Opelka.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Check his Who's the GOAT interview Today @ReillyOpelka talks about lobs, strategy and Matteo Berrettini's smile.Check his Who's the GOAT interview Today @ReillyOpelka talks about lobs, strategy and Matteo Berrettini's smile. Check his Who's the GOAT interview 👇 https://t.co/yD1tOApoYM

Interestingly, Opelka took the name of Matteo Berrettini when he was asked about the "GOAT of drop shot" and the "GOAT of the million-dollar smile."

"I think Berrettini [on who the GOAT of the drop shots is]. Berrettini has a great one... I got a feel Berrettini [on who the GOAT of a million-dollar smile is]," added the American player.

Matteo Berrettini at the Indian Wells Masters 2022

When asked about the "GOAT of philosophical conversations," Opelka appeared puzzled at the beginning and didn't take a name. However, he later took the name of John Millman, stating that the Australian player "likes to talk a lot."

"I don't know. I don't know. John Millman likes to talk a lot. It's not philosophical, it's usually political. Johnny Millman," mentioned the World No. 17 player.

John Millman at the Indian Wells Masters

Reilly Opelka is currently playing at the Indian Wells Masters and will face World No. 4 Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the tournament on Thursday.

Sportskeeda Tennis @SK__Tennis Indian Wells 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Reilly Opelka preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open dlvr.it/SLjfrg Indian Wells 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Reilly Opelka preview, head-to-head & prediction | BNP Paribas Open dlvr.it/SLjfrg

Andy Murray will be next seen in action at the Miami Open 2022

Andy Murray at the Indian Wells Masters

After suffering a second-round exit at the hands of Alexander Bublik at the Indian Wells Masters, former World No. 1 Murray will be seen in action at the Miami Open next week. The Brit will be entering the jointly held ATP-WTA 1000 tournament at the Miami Open as a wildcard alongside Nick Kyrgios, Jack Draper, Naomi Osaka and Sofia Kenin.

LTA @the_LTA



Andy lost out to an inspired Alexander Bublik 7-6(9), 6-3



#BackTheBrits Not to be for Andy Murray in Indian WellsAndy lost out to an inspired Alexander Bublik 7-6(9), 6-3 Not to be for Andy Murray in Indian WellsAndy lost out to an inspired Alexander Bublik 7-6(9), 6-3#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 https://t.co/8pAUou4yCp

Murray has won the Miami Open title twice in his career. He first won it in 2009 after defeating the likes of Fernando Verdasco, Juan Martin del Potro, and Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final.

Murray's second title at the Miami Open came in 2013 when he battled past Richard Gasquet, Marin Cilic, and David Ferrer en route to the title.

Match Point Podcast 🎙🎾 @MPTenisPodcast

⠀

Andy would win his second Miami Open title after defeating the third seed of this edition, David in a three ser battle. Miami Champion 2013Andy #Murray would win his second Miami Opentitle after defeating the third seed of this edition, David #Ferrer in a three ser battle. Miami Champion 2013 🇺🇸🏆⠀Andy #Murray 🇬🇧 would win his second Miami Open 🇺🇸 title after defeating the third seed of this edition, David #Ferrer 🇪🇸 in a three ser battle. https://t.co/lxOS2Ub1lK

Murray will be looking to win his 15th Masters title at the Miami Open, which kicks off on March 21st.

Also Read: "I'm so lucky you're 10 years older than me" - Alexander Bublik's message to Andy Murray after beating the Brit at Indian Wells

Edited by Keshav Gopalan