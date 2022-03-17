Reilly Opelka picks Andy Murray as the "GOAT of Lobs"

In a recent interview with We Are Tennis, World No. 17 Reilly Opelka hailed Andy Murray as the "GOAT of lobs." The American explained that although Lorenzo Musetti shocked him after playing a lot of lobs against him in the second round of the Indian Wells Masters, Murray is purely the master of playing lobs.
"Musetti had a lot of lobs against me yesterday, but Andy Murray is [the GOAT of lobs]. I go Murray. Double Murray," said Opelka.
Interestingly, Opelka took the name of Matteo Berrettini when he was asked about the "GOAT of drop shot" and the "GOAT of the million-dollar smile."
"I think Berrettini [on who the GOAT of the drop shots is]. Berrettini has a great one... I got a feel Berrettini [on who the GOAT of a million-dollar smile is]," added the American player.
When asked about the "GOAT of philosophical conversations," Opelka appeared puzzled at the beginning and didn't take a name. However, he later took the name of John Millman, stating that the Australian player "likes to talk a lot."
"I don't know. I don't know. John Millman likes to talk a lot. It's not philosophical, it's usually political. Johnny Millman," mentioned the World No. 17 player.
Reilly Opelka is currently playing at the Indian Wells Masters and will face World No. 4 Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the tournament on Thursday.
Andy Murray will be next seen in action at the Miami Open 2022
After suffering a second-round exit at the hands of Alexander Bublik at the Indian Wells Masters, former World No. 1 Murray will be seen in action at the Miami Open next week. The Brit will be entering the jointly held ATP-WTA 1000 tournament at the Miami Open as a wildcard alongside Nick Kyrgios, Jack Draper, Naomi Osaka and Sofia Kenin.
Murray has won the Miami Open title twice in his career. He first won it in 2009 after defeating the likes of Fernando Verdasco, Juan Martin del Potro, and Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the final.
Murray's second title at the Miami Open came in 2013 when he battled past Richard Gasquet, Marin Cilic, and David Ferrer en route to the title.
Murray will be looking to win his 15th Masters title at the Miami Open, which kicks off on March 21st.
