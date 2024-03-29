Reilly Opelka reacts to Venus Williams stunning in black outfit as she looks back on "unforgettable glam" from 2 years ago

Reilly Opelka recently reacted to Venus Williams stunning in a black outfit as the American looked back on her 'unforgettable glam' from two years ago.

Williams was one of the very few guests at the exclusive party held two years back May 11, 2022, at the iconic Colony Hotel in Florida to celebrate the reopening of Salvatore Ferragamo's Palm Beach Location on Worth Avenue. The high-end evening celebrations marked the end of a day-long event held on Palm Beach Island. The event also featured the latest arrivals from their collection.

The 43-year-old dazzled with a black mock neck top and complemented it with a gold choker necklace. She wore a high-waist leather skirt and completed her look with black rhinestone heels.

The former World No.1 threw it back to the event in her latest post on Instagram and called labeled her look as 'unforgettable Ferragamo glam'.

"Throwing it back to that unforgettable @ferragamo glam!"

Reilly Opelka, who has been sidelined from tennis due to injury trouble since last year, reacted to the American's look from 2022 in the comments.

" 🔥"

Reilly Opelka's comment

Opelka made his last appearance at the 2023 Charlottesville Men's Pro Challenger. After winning his opening match against Tennys Sandgren, the 26-year-old withdrew from the tournament. He then withdrew from the 2024 Brisbane Open and the Adelaide International and hasn't returned to action since.

Venus Williams' awaited return at the Sunshine Double was cut short

Venus Williams

Venus Williams received a main draw wildcard for the 2023 Wimbledon and kicked off her campaign against another wildcard in Elina Svitolina. After going up a break early on, Williams suffered a serious knee injury which eventually led her to lose the match in straight sets to the Ukrainian.

The former World No. 1 tried to shift some momentum to her side on the North American hardcourts but it came to no avail as she had yet another unsuccessful campaign due to injury troubles.

After severe rehab and recovery, Williams announced that she would be making her much-anticipated return at the Sunshine Double and had received a main draw wildcard for both events.

The American's run at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells started against Japan's Nao Hibino and the American had a dream start, claiming the first set. However, the Japanese came back from behind to see Venus off in her first match since her return.

Venus Williams then faced 19-year-old Dana Shnaider in the first round of the Miami Open but the teenager defeated the American in straight sets.

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"