Reilly Opelka's involvement in Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's controversial lawsuit questioned by insider after contradictory take on doubles

American sportswriter and author Peter Bodo after his contradictory take on doubles tennis recently scrutinized Reilly Opelka's involvement in the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA's controversial lawsuit. Apart from Opelka, players like Nick Kyrgios and Sorana Cirstea among others, have signed the legal documents.

Ad

On Tuesday, March 18, just ahead of the 2025 Miami Open, the PTPA filed a lawsuit against some of the major tennis governing bodies, including the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), Women's Tennis Association (WTA), International Tennis Federation (ITF), and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA). The legal documents were submitted to the United States District Court in New York and a jury trial was requested.

The lawsuit brought forward by the PTPA points out the various grievances that players have against the tennis governing bodies, including "systemic abuse," "anti-competitive practices," "exploiting players financially," "violating privacy rights" and more.

Ad

Trending

Reacting to the controversial lawsuit, sportswriter Peter Bodo raised questions about Reilly Opelka's support for the initiative, which among others, aims to "boost the paychecks of doubles players", - a stance that contradicts Opelka's previous criticisms of doubles tennis.

"So you tell me: #reillyopelka, who made headlines recently said “They should 100% get rid of dubs " and said doubles players were the most overpaid of athletes is a co-plaintiff in the PTPA lawsuit intended to boost the paychecks and improve the lot of . . . doubles players," Bodo posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite his reservations about doubles tennis, Reilly Opelka has played in the category and even claimed a title at the 2021 Atlanta Open. He played alongside Jannik Sinner and defeated Steve Johnson and Jordan Thompson to win the title.

Reilly Opelka to begin his Miami Open 2025 campaign against Christopher Eubanks

Reilly Opelka at the 2019 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Reilly Opelka will kick off his campaign at the 2025 Miami Open by facing fellow American Christopher Eubanks in the first round.

Ad

Opelka last appeared at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court tournament in Florida in 2022. He was seeded 16th at the tournament and began his campaign in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round. He faced Francisco Cerundolo in his opening match and withdrew during the second set with a score of 1-6, 1-1 retd.

Meanwhile, Christopher Eubanks will enter the 2025 Miami Open following his participation in the Arizona Tennis Classic, a Challenger event. Eubanks faced Roman Safiullin in the first round and suffered a 6(2)-7, 1-6 defeat. For this year's edition of the tournament, the American has been granted a wildcard entry into the main draw.

Ad

Last year, Eubanks was the 31st seed at the Miami Open and began his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. He defeated Dan Evans 7-6(3), 3-6, 7-6(7) in his opening match before being eliminated by fourth seed Alexander Zverev 6(4)-7, 3-6 in the third round.

Reilly Opelka and Christopher Eubanks have faced each other three times on the ATP Tour so far, with the former emerging victorious in all three encounters. Their most recent clash was in the first round of the 2025 Delray Beach Open, where Opelka claimed a 6-3, 7-6(7) win.

The winner of the first-round match between Opelka and Eubanks at the Miami Open will go on to face the 11th seed, Holger Rune, in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback