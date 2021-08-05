Reilly Opelka says Rafael Nadal is the "greatest", reveals he used to dress up as the Spaniard on Halloween

Reilly Opelka recently claimed that Rafael Nadal has been his favorite player since his childhood and that he considers the Spaniard to be the "greatest". Opelka further revealed that Nadal used to be his inspiration when he played dress-up on Halloween in the past.

Reilly Opelka and Rafael Nadal are currently participating at the 2021 Citi Open in Washington. At the time of writing both players are into the third round, after having won their respective second-round matches on Wednesday.

Opelka, on his part, defeated Daniel Elahi Galan in his second-round clash on Wednesday. During his post-match press conference, the big-serving American was probed about his Italian Open semifinal encounter against Rafael Nadal, which took place in May.

Rafael Nadal defeated Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-4 in that match, and the American admitted on Wednesday there was nothing more he could have done against the King of Clay on his favorite surface.

"With my style of play, unfortunately, there was not much to do," Reilly Opelka said. "The simple fact of facing Rafa was already great, he is the greatest and was playing on his court."

Reilly Opelka went on to describe how he would dress up as his idol on Halloween when he was younger. The 23-year-old further claimed he wanted to beat Rafael Nadal in Rome, before reiterating his "respect" towards the 20-time Major champion.

"He was always my favorite player growing up, I dressed as him for Halloween twice, so facing a legend like him is incredible," Opelka added. "I wanted to go out and win, but there was a lot of respect I feel for him, I think it happens to us all."

Rafael Nadal was my favorite player and always will be: Reilly Opelka

Rafael Nadal after beating Reilly Opelka at the Italian Open

Even though Reilly Opelka admitted to "idolizing" Rafael Nadal, he stressed that he no longer behaves like a fanboy around the Spaniard. According to Opelka, it is imperative for a player to deal with matches against their favorites professionally - like he believes he did against Nadal during their Italian Open encounter.

"We have grown up idolizing these players (but) I no longer tell you about asking him for a selfie at the end of the match," Opelka said. "We have to draw a line on these issues. I have the utmost respect for Rafa, he is the greatest, he was my favorite player and always will be, but the day we played I entered the court and tried to beat him."

While Reilly Opelka will face John Millman in the third round on Thursday, Rafael Nadal will square off against Lloyd Harris in a bid to reach the Washington quarters.

