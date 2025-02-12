Reilly Opelka takes a sly dig at players' complaints about "disrespectful" US Open mixed doubles decision with blunt take on controversy

Reilly Opelka reacted to the US Open's decision to revamp the existing playing model for the mixed doubles competition. The mixed doubled event is slated to undergo a whole host of changes for its 2025 edition in New York.

Of the most notable changes, is the reducing of the playing field from 32 to 16 teams, preponing the mixed doubles during the fan week of the tournament, and formatting all matches (except the final) as best-of-three sets, each set consisting of four games, with a 10-point tie-break deciding the third set. The final will be a traditional six-game set with a tie-break for the third set. Ad scoring will be eliminated from all matches.

Reigning US Open mixed doubles champions Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani shared a joint post, condemning the US Open's decision. The Italian duo claimed that the new rules disrespect mixed doubles players, and make a prestigious Grand Slam event into an exhibition event, made only for spectator entertainment and commercial profits.

"In the last few weeks we received the news that US Open mixed doubles tournament will be completely turned upside down, cancelled and replaced with a pseudo-exhibition focused only on entertainment and show....We see it as a profound injustice, that disrespect an entire category of players...Put money above tennis is never a good idea", said Vavassori and Errani via Instagram.

Amid the controversy and criticisms from various players, Reilly Opelka shared his opinion on social media. A known skeptic of the existing doubles system, the American player took a sly dig at the comments regarding the US Open mixed doubles now becoming an exhibition event.

"Wait..mixed dubs wasn't always an exhibition" Opelka commented on Instagram

Opelka is having a good 2025 season on the court, as he reached the final at the Brisbane International, his first final appearance on the Tour since 2022.

Reilly Opelka has been critical of doubles in the past

In Picture: Reilly Opelka (Getty)

Reilly Opelka has often been harsh on the current state of doubles in the past. Back in 2023, while appearing on Mark Shapiro's Tennis podcast, the American claimed that doubles were taking up more space in the event schedule, and should be restricted to only the last three days, especially at the lower-tier ATP tournaments.

"At the 250 and 500 level I would say Friday, Saturday, Sunday – doubles. So, you cut the draw in half right then and there. And I would only allow the guys that are in singles to enter the doubles draw,” said Opelka

Opelka event went on to denounce the notion of a "doubles specialist". The Americans opined that younger players had no interest in doubles while starting their careers. He said that no young players had aspirations of becoming a doubles specialist.

"I don’t think anyone is really a doubles specialist. I mean, if you go to any junior tournament and you ask bunch of young, aspiring tennis players, ‘What are your goals? What’s your end game? What do you dream of in tennis? There’s not a single one that’s gonna tell you – ‘I want to be a doubles specialist,’” Opelka added.

Opelka himself has reached four doubles finals, winning his only title at the 2021 Atlanta Open alongside the current No.1 player Jannik Sinner.

