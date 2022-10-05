Reilly Opelka: "Tennis is all tradition... and it's not for me"

Reilly Opelka, who was once fined at the US Open for carrying an unapproved bag bearing the name of his art gallery sponsor, revealed that his involvement in art and fashion made him "despise some things" about tennis, a traditional sport.

Opelka touched on how he has "come to hate tradition" in an interview with GQ during his first appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

"I’ve come to hate tradition. And, obviously, tennis is all tradition. Look at Wimbledon—that’s what it is. And it’s not for me. The more I’ve gotten into fashion and art, the more I’ve come to despise some things about tennis," said Opelka.

In last year's edition of the US Open, Opelka brought out to court a pink tote bag from his sponsor, Tim van Laere Gallery, whose logo exceeded the size limit as per tournament rules. This earned Opelka a $10,000 fine.

Opelka also noted how players wear the same kits in tournaments, thus depriving them of their uniqueness.

"The kits themselves, they’re all the same colors, they’re all so similar. Every brand does their photoshoots at Indian Wells, so the vibe is the exact same. There’s nothing unique about it anymore, and it’s sad," Reilly Opelka told GQ.

Asked why tennis does not turn its "tunnel walks into mini fashion shows" like the NBA does, Opelka explained that the business structure of tennis cultivates a "conservative culture" which in turn makes everyone scared to be different.

"We’re a solo sport. Anything goes wrong with us, there’s a direct effect. So I think the way the business structure of tennis is set up breeds a sort of conservative culture, where everyone’s so scared to be different," said Opelka.

Art-lover Reilly Opelka graces Paris Fashion Week

The 6-foot-11 Reilly Opelka is known for his booming serves.

Reilly Opelka underwent hip surgery early last month. While the injury forced him to miss this year's US Open, he decided to spend his recovery enjoying his other passion, fashion.

"This has been one of the best weeks of the year for me," Reilly Opelka told GQ.

Opelka attended Sacai and Rick Owens' shows, with the latter being his "ultimate fashion idol," according to the same article in GQ.

Opelka shared that his initial interest in Owens' designs at 16 was "purely practical" as its proportions, which were "intentionally distorted and exaggerated for maximum visual intensity," fit his towering frame.

“It was the first time in my life I had clothes that actually fit,” Opelka said.

The World No. 37 added that he dreams of wearing the fashion designer's clothes on Centre Court at Wimbledon, and has considered donning Thom Browne's attire in tournaments as well.

"Thom is great, and it would make sense, because he’s inspired by classic tennis style: Arthur Ashe, guys like that,” said Opelka.

