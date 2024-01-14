"Relax, breathe" - Holger Rune pacifies angry fan after being called out for his "shameful" comments on Stan Wawrinka in Break Point

Holger Rune recently faced backlash from a fan for his comments on Stan Wawrinka on the latest season of the Netflix series Break Point.

The Dane had faced the three-time Grand Slam champion in the first round of the Paris Masters in 2022. A teenager at the time, Rune's aggressive style of play and celebration of points did not go down well with Wawrinka.

The Swiss eventually lost the match, while Rune lifted the trophy with a victory over Novak Djokovic in an epic final at the event that year.

"My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on court," Wawrinka had said to Rune at the net in Paris Masters in 2022.

The duo last met on-court in the third round of 2023 Indian Wells where they took a few jibes at each other. Rune eventually lost the match while Wawrinka was knocked out from the Round of 16 of the event.

Rune commented on his feud with Wawrinka in an episode of Break Point.

"You know, old people like to give young people advice. That's how life is, sometimes old people gotta accept young players are people coming up and challenging them," Rune said on Break Point as per a fanpost on X (formerly Twitter).

A fan took to social media to call out the World No. 8 for his latest remarks on the Wawrinka in the Netflix series.

"Just watched a few bits of breakpoint calling Wawrinka an old guy absolutely shameful @holgerrune2003 what the f**k do you think of your self he is a 3 time grand slam champion.!!!

"I bet you wouldn’t even win a single slam in your entire career with this kind of cheap attitude," wrote a fan on X(formerly Twitter).

Rune politely replied by asking the fan to calm down.

"Relax , breathe . We are friends," Rune replied.

Holger Rune to face Yoshihito Nishioka in the opening round of Australian Open

Holger Rune at the 2024 Kooyong Classic

Holger Rune will start his 2024 Australian Open campaign with an opening-round clash against Yoshihito Nishioka.

Rune had a lukewarm 2023 season. While a title eluded the Dane, he reached the final in Brisbane, losing to eventual winner Grigor Dimitrov. He also reached the semifinals in Basel.

Yoshihito Nishioka's best results in 2023 were finishing as the runner-up in Zhuhai and reaching the second week at the Australian Open and the French Open. The Japanese closed his season with a 21-21 win-loss record and will be seen on-court for the first time this year at the Australian Open.

The head-to-head between the two players stands at 1-0 in Nishioka's favor. He defeated Rune in the first round of the 2023 Adelaide International.