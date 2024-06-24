Tommy Paul's triumph at the 2024 Queen's Club Championships was overshadowed by the discourse surrounding an awkward moment with his girlfriend Paige Lorenze during the trophy presentation. Tennis fans were left baffled by their interaction, with many criticizing Lorenze for seemingly trying to steal the spotlight.

Paul delivered a commanding performance in the final of the ATP 500 event, claiming a 6-1, 7-6(8) win over Lorenzo Musetti in an hour and 28 minutes. The American not only clinched his third tour-level title but also his first title on grass, gaining a significant confidence boost ahead of the Wimbledon Championships.

Following his victory, the 27-year-old's girlfriend Paige Lorenze joined him on court to pose with the trophy. However, Lorenze's apparent efforts to direct Tommy Paul's face during the photoshoot raised eyebrows among tennis fans.

Fans were perplexed by Lorenze's firm grip on Paul's neck, with one fan humorously warning her not to "rip" his neck off.

"Blink twice if you need help Tommy," one fan commented.

"Don't rip his neck off now!" a fan wrote.

"Relax girl, nobody’s taking him away from u," another fan chimed in.

Several fans also found their posing together to be "uncomfortable" and "awkward."

"OMG chill girl. I feel awkward just watching this," one fan posted.

"I’ve never seen such an awkward photo opportunity after a tennis tournament win in my life!" another fan shared.

"This is the most UNCOMFORTABLE pic in tennis history! Find your content elsewhere, Paige. This is Tommy’s moment in his career!" said yet another.

Others, meanwhile, called out Lorenze's perceived attempt to steal the spotlight away from Tommy Paul.

"Christ, can she let Tommy enjoy this moment?" one fan wrote.

"She is ultra aggressive or am I wrong? Looks like she wants to be the main focus of the picture?" another fan contended.

"It’s his day not hers, very creepy," said another.

"You're my favorite human" - Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze penned heartfelt message for American on his 27th birthday

Tommy Paul with his girlfriend Paige Lorenze (Source: Getty)

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze has been by his side since he arrived in Europe for the claycourt season. With the American's 27th birthday coinciding with his semifinal exit at the Italian Open, Lorenze expressed pride in his performance at the Masters 1000 event.

"Couldn't be more proud of you!! such an amazing week," she posted on her Instagram story.

She also penned a heartfelt message for Paul's birthday, calling him her "favorite human."

"And happy birthday. you're my favorite human," she wrote.

"I love you," she posted further.

Paige Lorenze's Instagram stories

Paige Lorenze will likely continue to show her support for Tommy Paul at the Wimbledon Championships, which commences on July 1.

Lorenze cheered the American on during his campaign at the grasscourt Major last year as well, where he suffered a narrow five-set loss to Jiri Lehecka in the third round.