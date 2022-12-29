"Relax those shoulders champ, they've carried weights for so long" - Tennis fans flock to support Serena Williams amidst post-retirement struggles

Tennis fans came out in support of Serena Williams after the American veteran shared her post-retirement struggles.

Williams called time on her illustrious career earlier this year and was last seen in action at the US Open, where she lost 7-5. 6-7(4), 6-1 to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the women's singles event. She also took part in the women's doubles tournament, partnering with her sister Venus Williams. The pair lost 7-6(5), 6-4 to the Czech duo of Linda Niskova and Lucie Hradecka.

The 41-year-old took to social media to share her post-retirement struggles, claiming that she allowed herself to relax or be tired, something she had never done before. Serena Williams also stated that doing so was a lot harder than she imagined.

"I’m currently allowing myself to be tired. Allowing myself To relax. Allowing myself to just be. It’s harder than I ever imagined. I’ve never allowed myself to do any of that before," she tweeted.

Fans were quick to extend their support to the seven-time Australian Open winner, with one fan suggesting her "to relax her shoulders" as they carried the weight of expectations for a long time.

"Let it go #SerenaWilliams relax those shoulders now champ, so well deserved. They have carried so many weights for so long that unconsciously they keep on keeping it that way. So glad you realise you can now relax and enjoy the fruits of your hard work," one fan said.

"Let it go #SerenaWilliams relax those shoulders now champ, so well deserved. They have carried so many weights for so long that unconsciously they keep on keeping it that way. So glad you realise you can now relax and enjoy the fruits of your hard work," one fan said.

Another fan stated that allowing herself to relax was a good mantra for the remaining days of the year.

"A good mantra for the last remaining days of the year. Allow oneself to relax," one reply read.

"A good mantra for the last remaining days of the year. Allow oneself to relax," one reply read.

One user said that Willaims more than earned her rest.

"And you deserve all of that & more. Do your thing Girl! You earned it! We love you," a user stated.

One fan wrote: "Enjoy the moment, Serena well deserved ....it's your jouney in life of adventure!"

One fan commented: "I get this. I'm no Serena Williams but I really get this. When you finally stop it feels weird."

Another fan wrote: "Rest love. You've done more than enough"

One user stated: "Much deserved time of relaxation and self reflection will create a path to find your true self. I can't wait to see what you champion next."

Another fan wrote: "You deserve it queen"

Serena Williams dropped hints about tennis comeback

Serena Williams during her third-round match at the US Open against Ajla Tomljanovic

While announcing her retirement, Serena Williams said that this year would be her final year on the WTA tour. However, she has not given any statement confirming her retirement after the US Open, which is widely considered to be the tournament where her career came to an end.

In fact, the 41-year-old has teased a comeback several times. She said in an interview that the chances of her returning to the sport were high.

"I am not retired," Williams declared during her appearance at a TechCrunch conference, before adding, "The chances (of a return) are very high. You can come to my house, I have a court."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion teased a comeback as recently as last month when she posted a picture of her new Wilson tennis racquet and wrote that she was "a little bored," which many interpreted as her hinting at a comeback.

