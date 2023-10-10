"Religion is the world's worst scam" - Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs slams Hamas' attack on Israel

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has strongly criticized Hamas for their recent attack on Israel.

On Saturday, October 7, Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist, militant, and nationalist organization, launched a brazen and unprecedented attack on Israeli towns situated near the blockaded Gaza Strip. The audacious assault unfolded during a Jewish holiday, resulting in the loss of lives and the abduction of several innocent individuals.

According to reports, Hamas' attack has inflicted a catastrophic toll, claiming the lives of at least 250 individuals and leaving 1,500 others injured. The tragic event stands as the most lethal assault in Israel in several decades. In response, Israel initiated retaliatory strikes, resulting in a minimum of 232 casualties and leaving 1,700 people wounded in the Gaza Strip.

Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs expressed her strong views on the matter on social media, criticizing religions and suggesting that they may be the "world's worst scam".

Stubbs firmly believes that religion is responsible for inciting wars and asserts that a world without it would be more peaceful.

"Maybe an unpopular comment here, but can we all agree, religion is the world's worst scam. IDK strike me down but if religion didn't exist we wouldn't be having these wars! And if you do believe in a God, he didn't ask u to do this sh**!" Stubbs wrote on her Instagram story.

"Coco Gauff was under so much pressure, much like Serena Williams" - Rennae Stubbs revisits Williams' US Open triumph

Coco Gauff with the 2023 US Open trophy

Coco Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in just over two hours on the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the US Open final. By doing so, she became the first American teenager to claim a Grand Slam singles title in the 21st century.

The last time an American teenager achieved the New York Slam was Serena Williams, who accomplished the remarkable feat at the 1999 US Open when she was just 17 years old.

During a recent conversation with Caitlin Thompson, co-founder of Racquet Magazine Rennae Stubbs openly expressed her deep admiration for Gauff's remarkable US Open triumph.

Stubbs acknowledged the immense pressure that the 19-year-old had to endure right from the beginning of the tournament, drawing a parallel to the challenges faced by the legendary Serena Williams during her own playing career.

"She [Coco Gauff] was under so much pressure from the very beginning of this tournament, very much like Serena [Williams], in a little bit different ways everybody thinks Serena was supposed to win everything," Stubbs said in a recent episode of 'The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.'

"But the fact that Coco had for the first time real pressure on her shoulders to actually came out and won the tournament," she added.