Former tennis professional Rennae Stubbs claimed that the logic of the US senate election not being observed as a public holiday evades her.

Rennae Stubbs, a former World No.1 in doubles, has won 60 WTA doubles titles and four Grand Slam doubles championships over her famed career. The Australian has also coached ace players like Eugenie Bouchard, Samantha Stosur, Karolina Pliskova, and even Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

Stubbs took to Twitter to express her displeasure over the lack of a public holiday for the US Senate election:

“Why isn’t today a public holiday!????? Why not give this day what it deserves. A day to vote!! I just will never understand it.”

One of her followers responded in somewhat ambiguous terms:

"That's why we have early voting."

Stubbs wrote back:

"Fine but it should be a national day off."

"No athlete is going to talk about the vulnerabilities because that is seen as a weakness" – Rennae Stubbs on tennis players' mental health struggles

Rennae Stubbs - 2022 US Open

In the interview with MSNBC's Nicole Wallace regarding tennis players' mental challenges, Rennae Stubbs painted a sombre picture. She has seen how athletes are hesitant to discuss their mental health issues in public because they see it as a sign of weakness:

"Everybody has something, and often, those are things you don't talk about or you don't hear about. And no athlete is going to talk about the vulnerabilities because that is seen as a weakness."

She said that it is important that conversations about mental health continue as it is a widespread issue.

"Just like men don't talk about these problems because they see it as a weakness. So it's super important that everybody keeps talking about it. And it is an issue."

She continued, drawing an important distinction between the two aspects of the sport:

"Being on the tennis tour as long as I was, I saw a lot of people really struggling. We talk about the physical injuries, but not a lot talk about the mental side of the sport."

Stubbs said that there are thousands more like Naomi Osaka and Emma Raducanu who struggle with the same issues and that fame and money cannot protect them from it:

“There are thousands of Naomis in the sporting world... When they go home, and the light shuts off... People think that they are famous and rich, and they should be happy. It's not the case."

