Rennae Stubbs concurs with Jessica Pegula's coach Dave Witt Winning Coach of the Year even though Iga Swiatek's coach did an "amazing job"

Rennae Stubbs has concurred with Jessica Pegula's coach Dave Witt winning the 2022 WTA Coach of the Year award.

Witt guided Pegula to the 2022 WTA Finals in both the singles and doubles categories. The American had a great season, capturing the Guadalajara Open singles title along with five doubles titles.

Stubbs agreed with the WTA's choice for the Coach of the Year award, citing David Witt's assistance in propelling Jessica Pegula to World No. 3 as justification. She also praised Tomasz Wiktorowski, the coach of World No.1 Iga Swiatek, and said erroneously that he received the award last year.

“I don't have a problem with that one, I mean Thomas won it the year before and he obviously could have received it again this year but Dave has done an amazing job with helping Jess getting to #3 in the world. But obviously Thomas did an amazing job,” wrote Rennae Stubbs.

A fan quickly clarified that Wiktorowski did not win it last year.

"Wiktorowski didn't win this award a year ago. Lol," they wrote.

"he didnt? who did...," asked Rennae Stubbs.

The fan replied:

"Conchita Martinez did :)"

“well and may I say, I love Conch but thats a joke,” Stubbs responded.

Conchita Martinez served as a part-time coach for Garbine Muguruza, guiding her to the 2017 Wimbledon title, and was Karolína Pliskova's full-time coach from 2018 to 2019. In November 2019, she started coaching Muguruza full-time and won the 2021 WTA Coach of the Year award.

A look at Jessica Pegula's 2022 season

Jessica Pegula pictured during the 2022 US Open

Jessica Pegula began her 2022 season ranked World No. 18. She performed admirably at the Majors, making the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open.

Her best performance of the season came at the Guadalajara Open, where she won the second singles title of her career, beating Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in the final. She defeated four Grand Slam champions — Elena Rybakina, Bianca Andreescu, Sloane Stephens, and Victoria Azarenka — en route to the title clash.

Pegula reached the quarterfinals of eight singles tournaments this season and also enjoyed a successful doubles season, clinching five titles. With these results, the American qualified for the WTA Finals in both the singles and doubles categories. However, she lost all her matches at the season-ending tournament.

She ended her season with a 42-21 win-loss record.

