"Repeatedly suicidal thoughts of not wanting to live anymore": Federico Gomez opens up about battling depression and how it affected his personal life

Federico Agustin Gomez has opened up about having depression and suicidal thoughts. The Argentine, currently the World's 135th-ranked player, talks about the difficulties of being a tour player, and how depression can affect even those with seemingly idyllic lifestyles.

Ad

28-year-old Gomez has played professionally for more than 10 years and has realized his best successes on the Challenger Tour, with three titles to his name. He won his first singles ATP Challenger title in Milan, becoming the oldest first-time winner (for 2024). As a result, he qualified for the main draw at the Chengdu Open in 2024, where he managed his first ATP win.

Gomez also played in the qualifying rounds of the US Open in 2024 and the Australian Open this year, but failed to progress to the main draw. Regardless, the Argentine has had the best 12 months of his entire career, so at first glance his Instagram message appears ill-timed. Gomez writes:

Ad

Trending

"The last 6 months have been some of the hardest I've ever had to live as a human being. Living with thoughts of leaving tennis completely, of reallly questioning myself if all this is really worth it and even repeatedly suicidal thoughts of not wanting to live anymore and leave this world," an excerpt from Gomez's Instagram post read.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gomez does not go into detail about the personal issues that are tormenting him. Instead, he talks about his decision to "take off this huge weight" by taking to social media and being upfront and honest about his depression. He wants fans and followers to know that he's not seeking sympathy, just understanding:

"I don't write this looking for some minute of fame, but I do it so you know and understand that we all have internal struggles that we are living despite not being shown or hidden in the day to day."

Ad

Frederico Gomez had his best year in 2024 but has started 2025 with multiple defeats

Image courtesy Federico Gomez Instagram (Fedegomez250)

In the course of Gomez's note, he acknowledges the progress he's made as a professional tennis player. At age 28, and after a decade plying his trade, he makes it clear that he's the happiest he's been on court than at any other time of his career. That notion is backed up by his three Challenger Tour wins in 2024, even his 2025 start has been more challenging, with multiple consecutive defeats.

Ad

Ad

"This may come as a surprise to many but 2024 was undoubtedly the best year of my tennis career, but in turn, the worst year personally."

Gomez's message is a sobering reminder that depression can hit anyone at any time, even in the best moments of their life or career. Gomez, however, ends his post on a positive note:

"I will try to regain that natural joy that characterized me and mainly feel good about myself again knowing that it's okay not to be okay. I'm still looking for the best version of me. I will work towards that emotional wellness I once felt."

Gmoez appears to be accessing the help he needs to combat his demons. A decent showing over the Sunshine Swing might improve his mood further.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback