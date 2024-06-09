Carlos Alcaraz was seen taking pickle juice during his come-from-behind victory against Alexander Zverev in the 2024 French Open final on Sunday (June 9). The Spaniard also used the juice to replenish his reserves before the fifth set of his semifinal win over Jannik Sinner on Friday.

Alcaraz began his third-career Major final on a tough note; the 21-year-old needed more than four hours to overcome second-seeded Sinner in their last-four encounter, leaving little in his tank for the summit clash in Paris. During the first half of the match, Zverev dominated the proceedings to lead two sets to one.

While Carlos Alcaraz had led by a break in the third set, he dropped his last two service games to surrender it 7-5 to his older opponent. Midway through the set, the cameras at the Philippe-Chatrier captured the third seed drinking pickle juice, which has been his go-to throughout the fortnight.

The Spaniard was able to turn the tables from that point onwards, breaking Alexander Zverev thrice en route to taking the fourth set 6-1. He continued his surge for the title in the decider with two more breaks of serve, eventually registering a 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory in four hours and 20 minutes.

Notably, Alcaraz also made good use of pickle juice in his five-set semifinal outing against arch-rival Jannik Sinner on Friday (June 7). The third seed was struggling with cramps before the final set of the above match, but would run away with an early break in the decider to notch a 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win.

"Carlos Alcaraz takes pickle juice as a prevention of possible cramps": Spaniard's physio Juanjo Moreno

Carlos Alcaraz had a bout with severe cramps during his semifinal encounter with Novak Djokovic in Paris last year. While the then-World No. 1 had ran his more experienced opponent close in the first two sets of the contenst, his body eventually gave in as he lost 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

The Spaniard seemingly learnt a lot from the defeat, cultivating the use of pickle juice in his match routines. Following his last-eight win against Tsitsipas earlier this week, his physio Juajo Moreno said:

"They are small bottles with pickle juice, plus salts and vitamins, he (Alcaraz) takes it as a prevention of possible cramps."

Drinking pickle juice went a long way for Carlos Alcaraz's first-ever title victory at the French Open. He fought off cramps in his last two five-set tussles on the terre battue, winning the third Major title of his young career.