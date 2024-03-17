"Reports of Carlos Alcaraz's demise have been greatly exaggerated" - Fans react to Spaniard's win over Jannik Sinner in Indian Wells SF

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in a semifinal showdown at the Indian Wells Masters 2024 on Saturday, March 16, to inch closer to his first title since winning the Wimbledon in July 2023.

Alcaraz's effort against Sinner on Saturday resembled his victory over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final to some degree. Sinner snatched the opening set from him 6-1, in the same fashion Djokovic did in the summit clash on Centre Court in the previous season.

Alcaraz turned it around against Sinner in a way similar to what he did in the Wimbledon final and won the next two sets to win 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, and reach the Indian Wells final for the second straight year.

A tennis fan on Reddit celebrated the Spaniard's win by recalling his victory over Djokovic.

"Starting with 6:1 against Alcaraz isn't a good idea I guess," the fan wrote.

Alcaraz entered the final-four match as the underdog only because of Sinner's impeccable on-court record in the 2024 season as the Italian rode a wave of 16 straight wins since the turn of the year.

On the other hand, Alcaraz was on a four-match losing streak in the semifinals with failures at the US Open, China Open, and ATP Finals last year and the Argentina Open in 2024. Sinner also notably had a 4-3 head-to-head lead against the Spaniard.

However, Alcaraz defied the odds to win, prompting a fan on Reddit to write:

"Reports of the Alcaraz demise have been greatly exaggerated."

A third one chimed in, writing:

"Only idiots would speak of his "demise" … he's 20. This kid is still learning and he’s already more accomplished than 99 percent of the tour."

Here are a few more reactions from Reddit:

Carlos Alcaraz to face Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells 2024 men's singles final

Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion at Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz will have to overcome Russia's Daniil Medvedev in order to defend his Indian Wells title in the final scheduled to be held on Sunday, March 17.

Medvedev defeated Tommy Paul with a comeback effort in his semifinal match on Sunday (March 17). He lost the opening set in a rather embarrassing fashion but fought back to earn a 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 win.

The two, of course, came up against each other in the final of the same event last year, with the Spaniard winning 6-3, 6-2. Alcaraz holds the upper hand over Medvedev heading into the match, holding a 3-2 head-to-head lead. This will be their first meeting this year.