Reports: Rafael Nadal begins his grass court preparations in Mallorca 

There is an air of uncertainty surrounding Rafael Nadal as he gears up for the grasscourt season. The 22-time Grand Slam champion won his 14th French Open title earlier this month, defeating four top-10 opponents en route to the title.

Given that the Spaniard had to take multiple injections to numb the feeling on his foot to play, he announced that he would not participate at Wimbledon this year if such drastic measures needed to be taken again.

However, according to Marca, the Spaniard was seen hitting the grasscourts of Mallorca to prepare for the possibility of playing at SW19 later this month. The Country Club of Santa Ponça in Mallorca has one of the most natural grass courts in the country and will host the ATP 250 Mallorca Open next week.

Nadal underwent a new treatment on his foot - radio frequency ablations - after winning his 14th French Open title, and this practice session might have been just to see the result of this treatment. The Spaniard was seen on crutches soon after undergoing treatment in Barcelona.

@marca La impactante imagen de Rafael Nadal en muletas tras recibir el nuevo tratamiento para el pie. El campeón de Roland Garros 2022 no se detiene en el proceso para seguir compitiendo.“No sé que pasará en el futuro, pero continuaré luchando para seguir” La impactante imagen de Rafael Nadal en muletas tras recibir el nuevo tratamiento para el pie. El campeón de Roland Garros 2022 no se detiene en el proceso para seguir compitiendo.“No sé que pasará en el futuro, pero continuaré luchando para seguir”📹@marca https://t.co/ARiSXSsrn6

"If he has a small chance, he will play at Wimbledon" - Toni Nadal on Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon participation

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2019

Going into the French Open this year, Rafael Nadal was troubled by a foot injury that he aggravated against Denis Shapovalov in the third round of the Italian Open. However, he put to rest any doubts by winning the tournament, beating the likes of Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev en route to the title. Nevertheless, questions regarding his fitness will continue as he heads into Wimbledon.

However, according to his uncle and former coach Toni Nadal, the Spaniard will participate at SW19 later this month. Toni Nadal believes that he expects his nephew to take part in the grasscourt Slam as he explained that Nadal responded well to the new treatment and was positive about his chances.

"First he said: Everything hurts. But when we talked yesterday, he said it's going much better. He wants to train. And if he has a small chance, he will play at Wimbledon. He goes to the grass on Monday," Toni Nadal said.

AFP News Agency @AFP #AFPSports Toni Nadal said on Saturday that his nephew Rafael looks on track to play at Wimbledon, where the first round begins on June 27, as treatment continues on the world number four's foot problem u.afp.com/waZn Toni Nadal said on Saturday that his nephew Rafael looks on track to play at Wimbledon, where the first round begins on June 27, as treatment continues on the world number four's foot problem u.afp.com/waZn #AFPSports https://t.co/HEBYE30snR

The Spaniard won the grasscourt Slam twice in 2008 and 2010. Despite the tournament not carrying any points this year, Rafael Nadal will be keen to add another Major to his tally and extend his lead over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

