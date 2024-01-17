"Think again" - Daria Kasatkina schools fan for supporting Alexander Zverev amid domestic abuse allegations

Russian star Daria Kasatkina was not happy after a fan said that she would prefer watching Germany’s Alexander Zverev live over non-Australian female players.

Kasatkina is currently taking part in the Australian Open 2024. On Tuesday, January 16, Kasatkina defeated USA’s Peyton Stearns 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in a closely-fought contest at the Show Court Arena. She next faces 2017 US Open champion Sloanne Stephens the second round.

Zverev, on the other hand, made his way through to the second round of the hard-court tournament after beating his countryman Dominik Koepfer 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 at Margaret Court Arena.

Kasatkina had earlier voiced her agitation on social media after broadcaster Channel 9 did not telecast Rybakina's match at the Rod Laver Arena, instead deciding to air Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis' first round clash.

In response to the Russian, a fan opined that they would much rather watch Zverev over any woman who was not of Australian origin.

The tweet did not go down well with Kasatkina, who asked the fan to do their research about Zverev before showing support for him. The German has been accused of domestic violence by multiple romantic partners.

“If you’re a female, then I would advise you to make a research about the guy you wanna watch and think again,” Kasatkina wrote on X.

Alexander Zverev faces trial after accusations of domestic abuse

2024 Australian Open - Day 3

Alexander Zverev is facing domestic abuse charges from his ex-girlfriend, filed in November of 2023. As per BBC Sports, Zverev will undergo an eight-day trial, starting May 31, 2024.

German court officials said that the 26-year-old did not have to appear before the court in the trials, which will take place during the French Open. In a statement released when the penalty order was issued, Zverev's lawyer has argued that a forensic report by a Berlin doctor found the evidence against the tennis star “incomprehensible and contradictory.”

Zverev did not feel comfortable talking about the ordeal when asked about the charges during the Paris Masters.

“I am not going to comment on (the case) to be honest because there is a procedure still to come,” Zverev said.

Zverev has also lodged a complaint against the penalty order and pleaded not guilty.

As of now, Alexander Zverev is busy playing at Melbourne Park where he will face Slovakia’s Lukas Klein in the second round on Thursday, January 18 at the John Cain Arena.