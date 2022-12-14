Richard Gasquet reacts to sharing notable ranking milestone with Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal's longevity in the game is simply remarkable. Just last month, he completed a whopping 1000 consecutive weeks ranked in the top 100. His old rival Richard Gasquet has now achieved a similar record.

The Frenchman celebrated his 900th consecutive week in the top 100, becoming the second active player to do so. Both players finished the 2003 season ranked in the region. However, while the Spaniard was able to maintain his place and rise in the rankings the following year, Gasquet ended the year ranked outside the top 100 in 2004.

However, Gasquet made his way back into the top 100 the following year and has been a mainstay in the region ever since. He has now expressed his elation at sharing such a remarkable milestone in his career with the former World No. 1. The two began their tennis journey at the same time and are still going strong.

Richard Gasquet expressed his joy at spending 900 weeks in the top 100.

Roger Federer became the first player to reach 1000 consecutive weeks in the top 100, achieving the feat back in 2018. He extended his record to 1100 straight weeks in 2021. The Swiss ace finally dropped outside the region in July this year, after not having played for almost a year.

Nadal and Gasquet are eyeing his record, though the Spaniard's odds of passing it are much better.

Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet's rivalry over the years has been one-sided

Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet at the 2022 US Open.

In their nearly two-decade-long rivalry, Richard Gasquet is yet to score a single win over Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard owns a perfect 18-0 record against his old foe. Their first encounter took place way back in 2004 when both were just teenagers.

Over the years, Gasquet has managed to win just four sets against Nadal. Their very first match at the Estoril Open went to three sets. Their next meeting at the 2005 Monte Carlo Masters also went the distance. The Frenchman made their 2007 Tennis Masters Cup contest competitive as well, pushing his opponent to three sets.

The 2008 Canadian Open marked the last time Gasquet would claim a set against his rival. Since then, the 22-time Major champion has won all of their encounters in straight sets. Their most recent meeting took place at this year's US Open, with the Spaniard coming out on top to win 6-0, 6-1, 7-5.

