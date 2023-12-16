Richard Gasquet trains at Rafael Nadal's tennis academy in Spain ahead of 2024 season

French veteran Richard Gasquet will play his 23rd season of the ATP Tour in 2024 and is preparing for it at Rafael Nadal's tennis academy.

Gasquet was recently spotted at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Manacor, Spain after wrapping up his 2023 season at the Paris Masters. He was practicing his signature one-handed backhand shot and one-handed backhand slice, as well as his running forehand.

At the academy, Gasquet was joined by fellow ATP player Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany for one of the practice sessions. Struff was seen returning Gasquet's powerful shot at the net to sharpen his volleying skills.

Jan-Lennard Struff and Richard Gasquet have faced each other thrice on the ATP Tour, with the latter leading the head-to-head 2-1. Struff won the last match-up between the two, the quarterfinal of the 2023 BOSS Open in Stuttgart, in straight sets.

The Rafa Nadal Academy was established in Manacor, Spain in 2016. Since then, it has become the go-to training facility for many stars on the ATP and WTA Tour. The list includes Casper Ruud, Jaume Munar, Alex Eala and Abedallah Shelbayh.

The facility features 23 hard courts, 20 clay courts, 12 padel courts, two squash courts, a football pitch and two swimming pools. It hosts several tournaments on the ATP Challenger Tour, including the Rafa Nadal Open.

Richard Gasquet lifted one title in 2023

Richard Gasquet began 2023 on a positive note, winning his 16th title on the ATP Tour at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. The unseeded Frenchman bettered local player Kiranpal Pannu in the first round before overcoming Joao Sousa, David Goffin, Constant Lestienne (via walkover) and No. 2 Cameron Norrie. The ATP 250 title was Gasquet's first since 2018.

However, the 37-year-old couldn't continue his good run at the Australian Open, bowing out in the first round. Gasquet's next big performance came at the BOSS Open in Stuttgart, where he reached the quarterfinal. He also reached the last eight stage at the Winston-Salem Open.

The Frenchman also played in several Challenger tournaments and reached the final at the San Benedetto Challenger in Italy, losing the title to Benoit Paire.

At the Grand Slams, Gasquet did not have a good year. He exited every Major in the opening round itself, losing to Ugo Humbert in Melbourne, Arthur Rinderknech at the French Open, Corentin Moutet at the Wimbledon Championships and Fabian Marozsan at the US Open.

Gasquet picked up his 600th career win in 2023 and became just the fourth active player to reach that mark. In doing so, he joined Rafael Nadal (1,068 wins), Novak Djokovic (1,058 wins) and Andy Murray (725 wins). He ended the year as the World No. 76.