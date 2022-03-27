"Richard and I were on a mission that wasn't going to be denied, rest is history" - Rick Macci on coaching young Venus and Serena Williams 

Rick Macci, one of the earliest coaches of Venus and Serena Williams, recently spoke to Tennis Channel about his long-standing relationship with the sisters. He also gave his thoughts on King Richard, the biopic of the sisters' father Richard Williams, which features his character in a pivotal role.

"I have a lot of kids that try hard... and a lot of great players. But this was different." @RickMacci on how the Williams sisters transcended the sport. He joins the Tennis Channel desk ahead of the Oscars where King Richard is nominated for six awards.

The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, was released last November to plenty of acclaim. It features famed Hollywood actor Will Smith in the titular role and is in the running for six awards, including Best Picture, at the 2022 Oscars.

Macci, who coached Lindsay Davenport into becoming a teenage prodigy, recalled how he took a "big chance" getting young Venus and Serena Williams under his tutelage. He revealed that he considers them his own daughters and emphasized how he and their father were on a collective mission to make them successful tennis players.

"It was incredible because it was one of the best times in my life," Rick Macci said. "I took a big chance, Venus and Serena are like my own daughters. Richard is my best friend. So to see this come out in a movie it was incredible. It brought back so many memories, Richard and I were on a mission that wasn't going to be denied. Rest is history."

King Richard Film @KingRichardFilm “It feels so good to be alive.” Based on the true story of Venus and Serena Williams that will inspire the world, watch the new trailer for #KingRichard , starring Will Smith and featuring "Be Alive" by Beyoncé. See it in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax November 19. “It feels so good to be alive.” Based on the true story of Venus and Serena Williams that will inspire the world, watch the new trailer for #KingRichard, starring Will Smith and featuring "Be Alive" by Beyoncé. See it in theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax November 19. https://t.co/DVmvegf4zF

The American went on to hail King Richard as a masterpiece, and admitted that the storyline is thoroughly authentic.

"The movie is a masterpiece, it's so spot-on it blew me away," he continued. "It told the true story and almost everything in there is 100% spot-on. I loved it."

Macci reminiscined about the time he was introduced to the Williams family. He revealed that Richard Williams urged him to fly to Compton, California, to meet young Venus and Serena. Macci disclosed how Williams was looking for more than just a tennis coach and recalled how he interviewed him extensively before making him a part of his daughters' tennis dreams.

"When I got this call from Richard, we started talking," Rick Macci said. "I'm like, 'I'm going to go see this little kid, she was in the The New York Times, undefeated in under-10s'. So I flew to Compton. That night Richard, Oracene, Venus and Serena came to the hotel. Richard pulls out a piece of paper and this guy grilled me for like an hour. If he was going to let someone in their circle, he wanted a role model a father figure plus someone who's been there and done that."

"I never saw 2 little girls try so hard, there was a rage" - Rick Macci on the Williams sisters

Venus and Serena Williams at the 1999 US Open

Rick Macci proceeded to explain how his partnership with the Williams sisters yielded dividends soon after. Their game improved tremendously, and the American was particularly impressed with their dedication and work ethic. He recalled how they persevered beyond their age and even went on to compare them to legendary basketball player Michael Jordan.

"Then we started playing competitive points and the whole landscape changed," Macci said. "The footwork got better, everything changed once I said game on. And it blew me away. I never saw two little girls try so hard. There was a rage. There was something inside in these kids."

"I have a lot of kids that try hard. But this was different. Right then and there I told Richard, this was about Venus, that 'you got the next female Michael Jordan on your hands'. He puts his arm around me and goes 'No brother man, I got the next two," he added.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala