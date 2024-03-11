"Richard wanted them to stand even closer!" - Venus & Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci makes surprise revelation about their return tactics

Rick Macci, who coached Venus and Serena Williams in the early 1990s, recently disclosed an interesting tidbit regarding the Williams sisters' tactics on return.

Macci is a United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) certified coach who has also previously worked with former World No. 1's Andy Roddick and Jennifer Capriati. The American briefly coached the Williams sisters at his academy in Boca Raton, Florida from 1991 to 1995.

Naturally, being close with Venus and Serena Williams and their domineering father Richard Williams meant that he had an inside look into some parts of their game that took shape over the years. One such tactic was standing inside the baseline while returning their opponents' second serves, according to his latest post on X (formerly Twitter).

Rick Macci hilariously revealed on Monday (March 11) that Richard wanted his daughters to take second serves even earlier off the rise than they normally did.

"Was asked why Venus and Serena stood WHERE THEY DID AND WHY SO CLOSE to return the second serve. Richard the Compton Comedian actually wanted them to stand EVEN CLOSER! I told him many times IT IS ILLEGAL TO VOLLEY the return," he wrote.

The 69-year-old met Richard Williams at his academy in Florida last November, expressing pride in his past association with Williams Sr.

"King Richard and Rick teamed up and it was a mystery, the dynamic duo changed history!!!" Macci wrote on X last year.

Venus and Serena Williams won 30 Grand Slam titles amongst themselves, making them the most successful siblings in tennis history

Venus and Serena Williams at Wimbledon 2008

Both Williams sisters boasted of not only great return games, but elite serves and groundstrokes, too. They were able to win 30 Major titles since turning pro in the last century; while Venus Williams won seven in 2000-09, her younger sister was able to dominate multiple eras and take home 23.

The rivalry between the two sisters was a sight to behold. They met in nine Major finals, with Serena Williams winning seven. They also held 12 of the 24 Grand Slam tournaments that were played between the 1999 US Open and 2005 Wimbledon.

Apart from their dominance of the WTA Tour, Venus and Serena Williams have also tasted Olympic glory on multiple occasions. The seven-time Major winner holds the joint record (with Great Britain's Kathleen McKane Godfree) for most medals won by a male or female player, and the 23-time Major winner shares the record for most gold medals with her elder sister.

