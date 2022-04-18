"I think in the future, Saniyya Sidney will become a superstar" - Rick Macci on actor who played Venus Williams in King Richard

King Richard, the docu-drama that depicts the life of Serena and Venus Williams, has been in the news lately given the academy award it received and rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Similarly, a lot of the actors who were part of the biopic have been in the spotlight as well.

Saniyya Sidney, who plays the role of Venus Williams in the film, was spotted alongside accomplished American coach Rick Macci in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

With Sidney standing by holding a tennis racquet, Macci describes the young star as she breaks into a giggle.

"Little Venus has great feet, but most of all she is genuine and sweet. Her career has come very far. I think, in the future she will become a super star," Macci said.

Saniyya Sidney, who hadn’t played any tennis prior to accepting the role of Venus Williams, subsequently learned to play the game as a right-hander, despite being left-handed.

Macci speaks highly of her, stressing that Saniyya will go far. The American coach jokingly described her having "two lungs and an amazing kidney" as reasons behind why she'll do well.

"She has two lungs and she has an amazing kidney. I'm just telling you this kid is going to be great. Watch out for Saniyya Sidney," Macci concluded.

Rick Macci - Decorated coach who led Andy Roddick, Sofia Kenin, Serena and Venus Williams to triumph

Rack Macci, now aged 67, is one of the most celebrated coaches in the history of the game and the youngest ever to be indicted in the United States Professional Tennis Association Hall of Fame.

Former World No. 1 Jennifer Capriati was one of his first students when the Rick Macci International Tennis Academy was launched in 1985.

Over the course of an illustrious career, Macci has had the distinction of mentoring names like Andy Roddick, Maria Sharapova, Sofia Kenin, and Mary Pierce in addition to the Williams sisters. Rick Macci himself is also a character in the biopic whose role was played by Jon Bernthal.

In real life, Macci was so impressed by Venus Williams when he first saw her practice that she told her father Richard that she would become the "next female Michael Jordan."

In an interview with the Tennis Channel, Macci opined that the movie King Richard is a masterpiece.

"The movie is a masterpiece. It’s so spot on, I ccan'teven tell you. It blew me away. It really told the true story," the American said.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan