"Right now, no care in the world, I'm just loving life"- Emma Raducanu after winning US Open 2021

Emma Raducanu is basking in Grand Slam glory after a historic 6-3, 6-4 win over Canada's Leylah Fernandez in the 2021 US Open final on Saturday. With her triumph, Raducanu became the first British woman to lift the trophy in New York in 53 years, all while being just 18 years old.

As unfathomable as it sounds, Raducanu didn't lose a single set this fortnight. And she won the tournament as a qualifier, a feat that has never been achieved in the history of the sport.

In the final, the 18-year-old produced a confident performance to outlast fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez. The Canadian herself had produced a dream run of her own, conquering a host of top players - including Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalnka - en route to the championship match.

During her post-match press conference, Emma Raducanu revealed that the win felt like an "absolute dream" and that her visions of celebrating with her player's box after a Slam victory have come true.

"It's an absolute dream," Raducanu said. "You just have visions of yourself going up to the box, hugging everyone, I mean, celebrating. That's something that you always think of, you always work for."

The Brit added that she would try to embrace the moment and not think of the future for the time being.

"I have no idea what I'm doing tomorrow," Raducanu said. "I'm just really trying to embrace the moment, really take it all in. I definitely think it's the time to just switch off from any future thoughts or any plans. I've got absolutely no clue. Right now, no care in the world, I'm just loving life."

When asked if she was dreading the pressure that would come after winning a Major at just 18 years of age, Emma Raducanu replied that she will keep taking a "free swing" at everything that comes her way.

"I don't feel absolutely any pressure," the Brit said. "I'm still only 18 years old. I'm just having a free swing as anything that comes my way. That's how I faced every match here in the States. Yeah, it got me this trophy, so I don't think I should change anything."

Raducanu went on to express how pleased she was with the way she didn't let anything distract her, and instead focused on her game plan and craft. The 18-year-old, who played immaculate tennis throughout the tournament, added that her focus was the "biggest thing" that had helped her bag the US Open title.

"I think the biggest triumph for me is how I managed to just not think of absolutely anything else except for my game plan," Raducanu said. "I didn't really think anything other than what was going on on the tennis court. All the outside stuff, I just completely zoned in and focused on my craft."

"When I was on the tennis court, it was just business as usual, focusing on the plays," she added. "That's the biggest thing that I'm proud of. I think that's definitely the biggest thing that's probably helped me to win this title."

"I can't believe it" - Emma Raducanu on realizing her dream of winning a Grand Slam

Emma Raducunu also took a trip down memory lane during the presser, recalling how as a little girl she imagined herself celebrating a Slam win. She added that she has always dreamt of winning a Major but the fact that she has now won one seems hard to believe.

"I've always dreamed of winning a Grand Slam," the Brit said. "You just say these things. You say, I want to win a Grand Slam. But to have the belief I did, and actually executing, winning a Grand Slam, I can't believe it."

"I first started when I was a little girl, but I think the biggest thing that you have visions of is, for me it was just winning, the winning moment, and going to celebrate with your team in the box, trying to find your way up to the box, just seeing them after the match," she added. "That's been playing in my head, like, a couple nights. Like I've fallen asleep to that."

