"Right now, Rafael Nadal is 50-50 with Novak Djokovic" - Francisco Roig on the GOAT debate

Rafael Nadal took the lead in the all-time Slam race against Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer for the first time in January after winning his 21st Major title at the 2022 Australian Open.

In a recent radio interview, a member of the Spaniard's coaching staff, Francisco Roig, weighed in on the GOAT debate between the trio. The Catalonian said that while he did not think so a few months ago, Djokovic and Nadal now have equal claim to the honor.

"Two months ago I would tell you that Rafa had it very difficult. Right now I will tell you that he is 50-50 with Novak," Roig was quoted as saying by Punto de Break. "Roger has it very difficult given that he has been out for a long time and is older. We know that Novak may be a few years old more than us playing. We'll see what happens, it would be very good if Rafa could get this next Roland Garros."

Roig added that not taking the COVID 19 vaccine has complicated Djokovic's schedule.

"Djokovic has the issue of not having been vaccinated, which is very respectable. The test for him is going to be when he can't play any more Grand Slams," he said. "At the moment he cannot play in the United States (Indian Wells and Miami), a tour that he has always liked. Maybe he's waiting for the rule change, I don't know. It will be his decision and he will have to evaluate it well."

Rafael Nadal is "one of three great candidates" at Indian Wells - Francisco Roig

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Mexican Open

Rafael Nadal remains unbeaten in the 2022 season, with the Melbourne Summer Set, Australian Open and Acapulco titles already under his belt. The Spaniard will head into the North American hardcourt season as the heavy favorite.

Roig, however, played down the Spaniard's 'favorite' status and said a lot depends on the draw at Masters 1000 level. He added that Nadal likes the conditions at Indian Wells.

"You can never say who is the clear favorite, although (he is) among the three great candidates I would tell you," he said. "In Indian Wells you have to start from scratch. In the Masters 1000 you have a very tough starting table, you depend a lot on the draw. Rafa has always quite liked Indian Wells, he bounces the ball a lot, a dry environment, since the humidity bothers him because of what he sweats. There are options but we must be cautious and do things well."

Rafael Nadal has not played at the Miami Masters since 2017, when he lost in the final against Roger Federer. Roig suggested that the 35-year-old's physical conditioning following the event at Indian Wells will determine his participation in Miami.

"We don't know yet. We have to play in Indian Wells first and see how he feels. Once the tournament is over, we'll assess whether or not we go to Miami," Roig said.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala