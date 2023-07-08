Andy Murray's second-round clash against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships ended on Thursday with the Brit leading by two sets to one. Expectedly, he was the favorite to secure the win when play resumed on Friday at SW19.

The fourth set carried on with the duo matching each other shot for shot, neither breaking serve. At 4-4 15-30 on Tsitsipas' serve, Murray hit a sharp backhand cross-court return that was called out by the linesperson, a call that was confirmed by the chair umpire as well.

As it turns out, the ball was in, which would have given the former World No. 1 very crucial break points in the match and helped him get over the finish line. Without the right call, Andy Murray went on to lose the fourth set in a tiebreaker, following which he finished second-best in the fifth set as well to exit the tournament in painful fashion.

At his press conference after the 7-6(3), 6-7(2), 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 loss, the three-time Grand Slam champion was finally made aware of the mistake that cost him the win. Understandably, Murray was not happy, lamenting that the umpire should not be making such blatant errors.

If they were not sure about a call, the 36-year-old wanted umpires to let the player know so that they could challenge the call themselves. In his case, the veteran did not challenge either, taking the umpire at her word instead.

While the Brit admitted that it could have been a matter of just millimeters, he could not believe that the umpire made a poor call at such a crucial juncture in the match, especially when it landed right in front of her eyes.

"Well, I mean, it was right underneath the umpire's nose. They shouldn't be missing. They shouldn't be missing that, to be honest. If they're unsure, they should let the player know, I think," Andy Murray said.

"I mean, it could only have been a couple of [milli]meters. It was such a sharp, sharp angle. It was very short. I assumed the umpire would have made the right call. The lines person I think called it out. The umpire called it out. So, yeah, I mean, you can obviously argue it's a mistake on my part. Ultimately the umpire made a poor call that's right in front of her," he added.

Andy Murray comes out in favor of electronic line calling after Wimbledon error

Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic - Day 2

When asked if he was in favor of electronic line calling, Andy Murray, taking into account recent events, admitted that he would rather calls be made automatically. While he prefered having line judges on the court, he did not think the risk of them making mistakes in important moments was worth it.

"Right now I obviously would rather it was done automatically. It's a hard one because I probably prefer having the lines judges on the court. I think, I don't know, it feels nicer to me. The challenges, I think the crowd quite like it. I think for TV, they probably quite like it," Andy Murray said.

"But, yeah, when mistakes are getting made in important moments, then obviously as a player you don't want that," he added.

Poll : 0 votes