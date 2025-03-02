Rithvik Bollipalli wins Chile Open doubles title; becomes first Indian to win ATP title on Latin Clay

India’s Rithvik Bollipalli and his Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos beat the top seeds Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez to win the men’s doubles title at the Chile Open 2025 in Santiago on Saturday.

Bollipalli and Barrientos, unseeded in the ATP 250 tournament, toppled Argentina’s Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez by a 6-3, 6-2 scoreline to clinch their maiden ATP Tour title as a team. Barrientos and Bollipalli first partnered in Dallas last month.

This was the second ATP Tour title for the Indian tennis player who previously won the Almaty Open with Arjun Kadhe last year.

The title clash on the hard courts saw both pairs hold serve through six games before Bollipalli and Barrientos took control. They break their Argentine opponents twice to wrap up the first set.

Riding on the momentum, the Indo-Colombian pair broke their opponents in the first and the third games of the second set and went on to secure the match in one hour and three minutes. Bollipalli and Barrientos fired 11 aces and dominated on serve, winning 87 percent (26/30) of first-serve points. They did not allow their opponents a single break-point opportunity.

Rithvik Bollipalli and Nicolas Barrientos's road to finale

In the primary spherical, the pair faced a difficult venture from Poland’s Karol Drzewiecki and Piotr Matuszewski; however, they emerged triumphant in immediate units, 7-6(5), 7-6(7). Despite converting just one destroy point, Bollipalli and Barrientos’ strong first-serve performance (winning seventy percent of factors) noticed them.

The quarterfinals proved to be a fair sterner test to Brazil’s Marcelo Demoliner and Marcelo Zormann. After losing the first set 3-6, Bollipalli and Barrientos rallied to pressure a second-set tiebreak, which they dominated 7-6(2).

They beat their opponents 10-8 in the super tiebreak, aided by an improved first-serve percentage (72 percent) and a strong second-serve game.

An interesting semifinal conflict against the third-seeded pairing of Guido Andreozzi and Théo Arribagé accompanied a comparable pattern. Bollipalli and Barrientos misplaced the outlet set four but bounced back in a nerve-wracking second-set tiebreak, prevailing 7-6(7).

In the decisive match tiebreak, they seized momentum early and closed it out 10-5, sealing their spot in the very last with any other performance.

