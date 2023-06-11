Robert Lewandowski congratulates compatriot Iga Swiatek for winning her third Roland Garros title

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski recently congratulated Iga Swiatek for winning her third Roland Garros title on Saturday.

Swiatek beat Karolina Muchova, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the final to win the 2023 French Open title and her fourth overall Grand Slam singles crown. The 22-year-old was dominant throughout the tournament, dropping just one set - in the final - in her title run. Swiatek also became the first WTA player since Justine Henin (2005, 2006, 2007) to win the Paris Major in consecutive years.

Iga Swiatek's win earned her plaudits from around the world, including from her compatriot Robert Lewandowski. The Barcelona star has always been a keen supporter of the World No. 1.

Recently, the 34-year-old footballer congratulated Swiatek on her Grand Slam win on social media. He shared an Instagram post from the WTA on his story along with a short message.

"Congratulations Iga Swiatek!," Lewandowski captioned his Instagram story.

At the post-match press conference, Swiatek said that Roland Garros was her "favorite place" on tour. She also added that she loved "being here."

"I know I've been saying that every year but it's not about really the performance," Swiatek said. "I really love being here and basically it's my favorite place on tour. So thank you guys."

The 2022 US Open winner also thanked her team for their support.

“I wouldn't be here without my team. So really thank you guys. Sorry for being such a pain in the…,” she added.

"I hope he liked it" - Iga Swiatek on Robert Lewandowski watching the 2022 French Open final from the stands

2022 French Open - Day Fourteen

Iga Swiatek won her second Roland Garros title in 2022 by defeating Coco Gauff in the final. Watching the match from the stands was her compatriot and staunch supporter Robert Lewandowski.

Commenting on his presence as she lifted her second Major, Swiatek said that it was tough to believe that an athlete of such stature would watch her play.

"I didn't know, and I'm happy about that, because I would get so stressed," Iga Swiatek said. "Well, I'm happy that he's here, honestly. I don't know if he's like a huge tennis fan or not. But, yeah, I mean, wow. He's been top athlete in our country for so many years that it still feels, it's hard to believe that he actually came to watch me."

Swiatek further stated that she hoped that Lewandowski liked her performance.

"I hope he liked it (smiling). I hope he's gonna come back. Yeah, I don't know. Just overwhelmed," she added.

