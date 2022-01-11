ATP Finals race: Roberto Bautista Agut leads after Week 1 of the ATP Tour

Following an eventful first week of the 2022 ATP tour, Roberto Bautista Agut is currently leading the race for this year's ATP Finals.

The Spaniard played a key role in his country's run to a second ATP Cup final, where they lost to Canada. Bautista Agut won all his singles matches in the tournament except his meeting against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final.

The 33-year-old's performances saw his ranking climb two places to 17.

José Morgado @josemorgado ATP Race after week 1



1. Bautista

2. Auger-Aliassime

3. Medvedev

3. Shapovalov

5. Nadal

5. Monfils

7. Evans

Auger-Aliassime occupies the second spot in the ATP race after helping Canada win the ATP Cup. The 21-year-old started the competition with a loss to Taylor Fritz, but defeated Cameron Norrie and Alexander Zverev to help his country reach the semifinals.

Here, Auger-Aliassime lost his singles match to Daniil Medvedev but won the decisive doubles clash which took Canada to the finals. In the final, he defeated Bautista Agut to confirm Canada's victory. As a result, Auger-Aliassime reached a career-high ranking of No. 9.

Shapovalov and Medvedev jointly hold third place in the race. The Canadian won only one singles match in the group stage of the ATP Cup but victories over Roman Safiullin and Pablo Carreno Busta in the latter stages were crucial. He also formed a formidable doubles pair with Auger-Aliassime which eventually helped Canada win the competition.

Medvedev started the ATP Cup with a defeat to Ugo Humbert but won the singles matches that followed. He kept Russia's hopes alive in the semifinals with a comprehensive victory over Auger-Aliassime but lost the doubles clash.

Rafael Nadal in fifth position in the ATP race

Rafael Nadal started 2022 by winning the Melbourne Summer Set 1

The fifth spot in the ATP Singles race is jointly occupied by Rafael Nadal and Gael Monfils. Both players began 2022 with title wins without dropping a single set. Nadal won the Melbourne Summer Set 1 by defeating Maxime Cressy in the final. Monfils claimed the 11th title of his career by winning the Adelaide International 1. He defeated Karen Khachanov in the final.

England's Dan Evans occupies seventh spot after winning all his singles matches at the ATP Cup. Unfortunately, Great Britain's only defeat in the competition to Canada prevented them from reaching the semifinals. Despite Evans's performances in the ATP Cup, his ranking fell to 26.

Maxime Cressy completes the top eight of the ATP Singles race. The American qualified for the main draw of the Melbourne Summer Set 1. He defeated Reilly Opelka and Grigor Dimitrov en route to the final where he lost to Nadal . His performances saw Cressy's ranking rise 37 spots to 75.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya