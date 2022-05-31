"Roger Federer has always been my idol growing up, to watch him play is so inspiring" - Holger Rune after advancing to French Open QF

Holger Rune of Denmark caused the biggest upset of the French Open thus far when he got the better of World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitispas 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a quarter-final clash with Casper Ruud.

Rune has had an impressive run in Paris, with straight-sets wins over Denis Shapovalov, Henri Laaksonen, and Hugo Gaston before ousting the Greek. The teenager was asked which tennis player he grew up idolising during the course of his post-match press conference.

José Morgado @josemorgado



19yo Holger Rune gets the biggest win of his career, beats #4 and 2021 runner up Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the QFs of



First Dane man into the last 8 of a Slam since 1967. Wow.19yo Holger Rune gets the biggest win of his career, beats #4 and 2021 runner up Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the QFs of #RolandGarros in his first ever main draw in Paris.First Dane man into the last 8 of a Slam since 1967. Wow.19yo Holger Rune gets the biggest win of his career, beats #4 and 2021 runner up Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to reach the QFs of #RolandGarros in his first ever main draw in Paris.First Dane man into the last 8 of a Slam since 1967. https://t.co/cYoLEVNv3a

The 19-year-old, who became the first Danish player in the Open Era to make a Grand Slam quarterfinal, named Roger Federer as his childhood idol.

"Yeah, the first one is Roger Federer," he said. "He's always been my idol growing up. Why I love him so much is basically his game, his transition to the net is very rare. These stages, you mostly see the players hitting on the baseline, hitting as hard as they can."

The Dane said that Federer inspired him and helped him develop "more shots than just forehand and backhand."

"To watch him play so much more than just strokes, forehand and backhand, it's so inspiring. Also very helpful for my game because for me, I'm trying also to play not exactly like Roger but also use more shots than just forehand and backhand," he explained.

"Everybody has their own journey, and this is mine" - Holger Rune on being compared to Carlos Alcaraz

Holger Rune stated that his journey was different to that of Carlos Alcaraz

Two teenagers, Holger Rune and Carlos Alcaraz, have made it to the quarterfinals of the French Open this year. Unsurprisingly, Rune was asked whether he was eager to show the world that Alcaraz was not the only talented youngster on the scene.

The Dane, who is one of only three players to make it to the French Open quarterfinals on his debut since 2005, asserted that while the Spaniard deserved the accolades he has received, "everybody has their own journey."

José Morgado @josemorgado Rune on Alcaraz. "He deserves all the atention he is getting. He is doing incredible things, improving a lot. For me there is no problem with that. I have my journey, my pace". Rune on Alcaraz. "He deserves all the atention he is getting. He is doing incredible things, improving a lot. For me there is no problem with that. I have my journey, my pace".

"I think he deserves all the attention that he's getting," Rune said. "I mean, he's been doing some incredible things, beating Novak, Rafa, all these guys. He deserves it, and he's also improving a lot every time. So, you know, for me it's not a problem. He deserves it."

"About me, I mean, I'm going at my own pace, at my own kind of way, and, you know, improving at my own time. It's great."

"I mean, everybody has their own journey, and this is mine," he added.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far