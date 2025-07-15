"Roger Federer wasn't consciously looking for a show" - Ivan Ljubicic breaks down key difference between Carlos Alcaraz & Swiss icon

Roger Federer's ex-coach, Ivan Ljubicic, recently drew a comparison between the Swiss and Carlos Alcaraz, stating how the latter is different from him. While Alcaraz is in the prime of his career, Federer retired from the sport in 2022 at the age of 41.

Alcaraz was last seen competing at the 2025 Wimbledon, where he stunned the audience with his consecutive wins in every round. The Spaniard made his way to the finals, where he locked horns with Jannik Sinner, and they delivered a terrific showdown. Eventually, the Italian claimed the trophy, ending his opponent's quest of winning the title for the third consecutive time.

Shortly after this campaign, he was discussed by Federer's former coach, Ljubicic, who sat for a conversation with Tages-Anzeiger. In the interview, he spoke about the key difference between the Swiss icon and the Spaniard. He highlighted the fact that Federer didn't look for a show while he was playing; however, Alcaraz has fun for both himself and the audience.

"Roger was more efficient. The spectacle was a product of his playing. He wasn't consciously looking for a show. With Alcaraz, I sometimes get the feeling that he just wants to have fun—for himself, but also for the audience," said Ljubicic.

Federer had a flourishing career, as he won a total of 103 ATP singles titles, including 20 Grand Slam titles and 28 ATP Masters titles.

Carlos Alcaraz made his feelings known about practicing with Roger Federer during the 2024 Shanghai Masters

During an interview with Eurosport last year, Carlos Alcaraz opened up about practicing with Roger Federer in the Shanghai Masters. The Spaniard expressed his excitement about training alongside the Swiss, stating that it was a dream come true for him. He made his feelings known about his experience while he was in the middle of his 2024 Paris Masters campaign. Calling his time with Federer an "unbelievable experience," he said:

"It was an unbelievable experience for me. Having the chance to play with him, it was great. I just enjoyed so much, every shot, watching him playing the shots so easily. It was a dream. It was a great experience," said Carlos Alcaraz.

He added:

"I had the chance to talk a lot with him, ask him some questions about when he was playing. It was a masterclass honestly from him."

In the 2024 Shanghai Masters, Carlos Alcaraz couldn't advance further than the quarterfinal round after being bested by Tomas Machac.

