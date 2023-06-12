"Roger Federer looked the best, Rafael Nadal grinded the best, Novak Djokovic is the best" - Former Serena Williams coach Rick Macci

Former Serena Williams coach and American coaching legend, Rick Macci, heaped praise on Novak Djokovic after the Serb's historic 23rd Grand Slam at the French Open.

Djokovic downed Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 in a nail-biting final on Sunday to win the 2023 edition in Roland Garros, his third trophy in Paris. In addition to completing the Triple Career Grand Slam (winning all four Majors at least four times each), he also reclaimed the World No. 1 spot from Carlos Alcaraz with the result.

Taking to social media later, Rick Macci joined the rest of the tennis world in congratulating the 23-time Grand Slam champion on his achievement. Macci was especially in awe of the 36-year-old's mentality, marveling at how he has wired himself to look at adversity and disappointment as his "best friend ever."

"Novak Djokovic mentally has trained and wired himself to look at adversity, disappointment and problems as his best friend ever," Macci said.

Rick Macci then compared Djokovic to his Big-3 rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, stating that while Federer looked the best and Nadal grinded the best, Djokovic was simply the very best.

"Federer looked the best. Nadal grinded the best. Joker is the best," Macci said.

I have always compared myself to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal: Novak Djokovic

Speaking at his post-match press conference after the French Open win, Novak Djokovic touched on his relationship with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, stating that he has always compared himself to them.

Reiterating that they were two of his "greatest rivals," the World No. 1 felt he owed his success and constant improvement to them for continuously pushing him to be better.

"Well, the truth is that I have always compared myself to these guys, because those two are the two greatest rivals I ever had in my career," Djokovic said. "I have said it before many times that they have actually defined me as a player, and all the success that I have, you know, they have contributed to it, in a way, because of the rivalries and the matchups that we had."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was of the opinion that the countless hours he spent thinking about how to beat them and devising strategies against them played a big part in eventually moulding him into the player that he is today.

"Countless hours of thinking and analyzing and what it takes to win against them on the biggest stage, you know, for me and my team, it was just those two guys were occupying my mind for the last 15 years quite a lot, in a professional sense," Djokovic said.

