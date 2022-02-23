"Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic & Rafael Nadal changed tennis, because of them, tennis is at its best period in all of history" - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev has credited Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal for changing the course of tennis forever. The Russian reckons it is only because of the Big 3's dominance over the years that an unprecedented number of fans are following the sport today.

Speaking at a press conference after his victory over Dan Evans in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships, the World No. 7 remarked that tennis is going through its best ever period at the moment. He attributed the sport's current popularity to the unparalleled dominance of the Big 3.

"These three players - Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal - are the ones who changed tennis," Rublev said. "Because of them, tennis is at its best period in all of history. In general, I think it's at its best period."

ATP Tour @atptour



He defeats Dan Evans 6-4 7-5 and will play Kwon next



@DDFTennis | #DDFTennis Rublev on fireHe defeats Dan Evans 6-4 7-5 and will play Kwon next Rublev on fire 🔥 He defeats Dan Evans 6-4 7-5 and will play Kwon next 👀 @DDFTennis | #DDFTennis https://t.co/AFw4jy8ygi

The 24-year-old is of the opinion that a large number of fans took a liking to the sport only after the experience of watching Federer, Nadal and Djokovic play match after match against each other in Grand Slams.

The Big 3 @Big3Tennis Since 2006, the Big 3 have won the Australian Open and French Open every single year with only two exceptions:



2014 Australian Open (Wawrinka)



2015 French Open (Wawrinka) Since 2006, the Big 3 have won the Australian Open and French Open every single year with only two exceptions:2014 Australian Open (Wawrinka)2015 French Open (Wawrinka)

For the record, Federer, Djokovic and Nadal have played 148 matches against each other in total. Out of them, 48 have come in Grand Slams and 23 have been in the final.

Nadal currently has 21 Grand Slam titles to his name, while Federer and Djokovic are tied at 20 apiece. Rublev, for his part, said he was captivated by the Slam race and couldn't wait to see who would eventually come out on top.

"More and more people started following tennis because of their matches and battles, all the historical moments with the Grand Slams. They were following the finals of Grand Slams because [of the matches between them]," Rublev said. "They have 20 Grand Slams each. Fans want to see how is going to end. Even for me, it's interesting."

TennisMyLife @TennisMyLife68



Rafael Nadal: 21

Roger Federer: 20

Novak Djokovic: 20 Big 3 have won 61/215, 28.37% of the Slams in the Open EraRafael Nadal: 21Roger Federer: 20Novak Djokovic: 20 Big 3 have won 61/215, 28.37% of the Slams in the Open Era 🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal: 21🇨🇭 Roger Federer: 20🇷🇸 Novak Djokovic: 20 https://t.co/5HZ9faIhNq

"More people follow tennis in Russia now, this is something that wouldn't normally happen in the past" - Andrey Rublev on the extent to which Federer, Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have changed the game

Andrey Rublev credited his own popularity back home in Russia to Federer, Djokovic and Nadal's influence

During the press conference, Andrey Rublev also revealed that he was quite popular in his home country of Russia. But he was quick to suggest that it was only because Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal had reignited an interest in the sport.

The Russian contended that tennis was never as widely followed before the advent of the Big 3 era.

"I see how more people follow tennis in Russia now, and more recognize me. This is something that wouldn't normally happen in the past," Rublev said. "We really need these players, because in the end, they change the sport."

The World No. 7 also feels the presence of the Big 3 has ensured that the young guns have raised their own level of play to stay competitive. Rublev was also hopeful that fans would start following the Next Gen with gusto in the future.

"Also because of them, we have won so much. I think I've won a lot because of them. They bring spectators. Spectators also start to look at me, follow me and like me. Some of them, they will like other players from the new generation. But it came from them in the beginning," he concluded.

Rublev will take on Kwon Son-woo in the last 16 in Dubai on Wednesday.

Edited by Arvind Sriram