“Roger Federer possessed Grigor Dimitrov there” - Fans reminded of Swiss Maestro as Bulgarian crushes Carlos Alcaraz in Miami Open QF

Tennis fans lavished praise on Grigor Dimitrov as he beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

Dimitrov, who was seeded 11th at the Miami Open, produced some spectacular tennis throughout the match. He saved four break points and, in turn, broke the top-seeded Spaniard's serve four times.

Additionally, the Bulgarian also hit 23 winners against Alcaraz's 16, maintained a conversion rate of 77 percent on the first serve, and won 14 points on the net to secure a 6-2, 6-4 victory in just 94 minutes.

Tennis fans lavished praise on Dimitrov for his exploits against Alcaraz, with one saying that the Bulgarian was "possessed" by Roger Federer during the match.

"What a return and what a backhand! Federer really possessed Dimi for some bits there! Insane level that no one expected! Really hope that he goes on and wins the whole thing," the fan wrote on Reddit.

Another fan rallied Dimitrov to produce a similar performance against Zverev in his next match at Miami Gardens.

"Grigor please keep playing like prime Federer against Zverev," the fan said.

One fan, however, sent a warning to all those celebrating Dimitrov's win by putting forth Alexander Zverev's overall head-to-head record against the Bulgarian and hard-court record against Federer.

"Zverev leads 3-1 against Federer on hard courts, Dimitrov is 1-7 against Z [Zverev] since 2016 [2014]," the fan's comment read.

Reactions from Reddit.

Here are a few more reactions to Grigor Dimitrov's win:

Reddit reactions

Grigor Dimitrov will face Alexander Zverev in the Miami Open semifinals

Grigor Dimitrov in action against Carlos Alcaraz at the Miami Open

Following his comprehensive win over Carlos Alcaraz, Grigor Dimitrov will next take on fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the Miami Open semifinals. The German booked his place in the last four with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Fabian Marozsan. Zverev is yet to drop a set throughout the tournament.

Dimitrov and Zverev will lock horns for the ninth time, with the German winning seven of their eight prior encounters. Their last encounter came in the semifinals of the Chengdu Open in 2023, with the current World No. 5 winning 6-3, 7-6(2).

Whoever out of Alexander Zverev or Grigor Dimitrov wins, will face either defending champion Daniil Medvedev or second seed Jannik Sinner in the Miami Open final, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday.