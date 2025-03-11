Former World No. 32 Pablo Andujar recently spoke about the defining attributes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - together famously known as the "Big 3" of tennis. The Spaniard was the most effusive in his praise of his countryman, giving a nod to the 22-time Major winner's strength and shotmaking ability.

Ad

The trio of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic won a mammoth 66 of the 81 Major tournaments held between 2003 Wimbledon and the 2023 US Open. While the Swiss and the Spaniard have since hung up their respective rackets, the Serb has continued his career - albeit with less of a stranglehold he once held over the men's field.

In that context, Pablo Andujar was asked to give his take on the famed Big 3 during an interview with Spanish tabloid Punto de Break. While the 39-year-old gave his flowers to Roger Federer for his elegant style of play, he was more straightforward in his praise of Novak Djokovic, claiming that the World No. 7 is "someone who doesn't miss".

Ad

Trending

Andujar did, however, shower rich praise on Rafael Nadal for his physical prowess, resilience, and the quality of tennis he displayed during his storied career.

"Federer is pure magic, someone who could do anything with the racket. From Rafa, I would highlight both his physical and mental strength and his tennis quality," Pablo Andujar told Punto de Break. "And when it comes to Djokovic, I would say he is a machine, someone who doesn't miss, who does everything right."

Ad

Unfortunately, Pablo Andujar never won a match against either one of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic during his playing days. Having turned pro in 2003, the Spaniard won four singles titles on the ATP tour - all of them coming on clay. He retired from tennis in 2023 at the age of 37.

Pablo Andujar has a combined 0-8 losing record against Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal greets Pablo Andujar after their 2020 Abierto Mexicano Telcel encounter | Image Source: Getty

Pablo Andujar has a 0-1 head-to-head record against Roger Federer, a 0-4 head-to-head record against Rafael Nadal, and a 0-3 head-to-head record against Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard dropped his lone encounter against the Swiss maestro in the Round of 16 of the 2021 Geneva Open in three sets.

Andujar also met his 22-time Major-winning compatriot on clay thrice (2011 French Open, 2013 Madrid Open, 2014 Rio Open) and on hardcourts (2020 Mexican Open) once, managing to win just one set in all four matches. He has a similar record against Djokovic, taking one set in his three losses to the Serb at the 2007 Croatia Open, the 2012 Indian Wells Masters, and the 2022 Tel Aviv Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here