Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic come together to pay special tribute to Joao Sousa during his farewell ceremony at Estoril Open 

Tennis' biggest names, including Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal, sent a special message to Portuguese star Joao Sousa, who retired from the sport at the age of 35.

Joao Sousa played his last professional match at the 2024 Estoril Open, where he lost to No. 5 seed Arthur Fils in the opening round 7-5, 6-4. Sousa also competed in the doubles category in Estoril and partnered with Brazilian prodigy Joao Fonseca. The duo was bettered in the first round by Sem Verbeek and Marcelo Demoliner.

Joao Sousa, who had long been the flagbearer of Portuguese tennis, was given a special farewell ceremony at his home tournament in Estoril after he ended his career. The ceremony featured a video clip in which Sousa's rivals on the court paid tribute to him. World No. 1 Novak Djokovic applauded the Portuguese's fighting spirit during their matches.

"You always brought a fighting spirit, a tenacity, never giving up," Djokovic said.

Rafael Nadal commended Sousa for his incredible career and the efforts he made to promote tennis in Portugal. The Spaniard also looked back at their "unforgettable" moments together.

"Congratulations on your incredible career, you did incredible things for Portuguese tennis and you will be an inspiration for many children in the future. As a friend, I wanted to thank you for all the fun moments we had on the circuit, they are unforgettable," Nadal said.

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer welcomed Sousa to the retired club and congratulated him for a wonderful career. The 20-time Grand Slam champion recalled how Sousa was always lovely company on and off the court.

"Many congratulations ... not only for your achievements on the court, but especially off it. You were always someone nice to have around. You're a great player, I loved spending time with you on and off the court. I hope you enjoy your retirement. Portugal must be very proud to have you," Federer said.

The Big 3 were joined by fellow ATP stars Andrey Rublev, Gael Monfils, Casper Ruud, Frances Tiafoe, and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the tribute video.

Joao Sousa faced Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal a combined 11 times on the ATP tour

Joao Sousa at the 2022 US Open

Joao Sousa retired as the most successful male player in Portuguese history. He won four titles on the ATP tour, with the last one coming at the 2022 Maharashtra Open. Sousa reached his highest career ranking of World No. 26 in 2016. His best performances at the Grand Slam level are fourth-round appearances at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships and the 2018 US Open.

During his 17-year career, Joao Sousa faced the Big 3 - Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal - a total of 11 times. The Portuguese faced Djokovic six times, with the Serb winning all six contests in straight sets.

Sousa played against Rafael Nadal three times but failed to win any matches. His record against Federer is also bleak. The Swiss bettered the Portuguese in their two matches.

