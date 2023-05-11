French youngster Arthur Fils named Roger Federer his inspiration to play tennis. The 18-year-old said he admired the Swiss Maestro’s style and calm on the court. The youngster also praised the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s forehand.

Fils recently advanced to the second round of the 2023 Italian Open after beating Juan Manuel Cerundulo in three sets, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4. This is his second appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, and he is now set to face World No. 7 Holger Rune in the second round.

During a post-match interview, Fils was asked if he drew inspiration from his peers like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, both of whom are only a year older than him. He responded that he doesn’t take inspiration from them as they are just a year older than him.

“I don't take inspiration from them because they are just one year older than me. I cannot take inspiration from them,” said Fils on Alcaraz and Sinner. “They are playing so good. Carlos won a 1000, won in Madrid like two days ago. It was really good level. He played incredible during the week.”

When asked who inspired him, the Frenchman replied it was Federer when he played and now Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

“Federer when he was playing. Now, of course, Nadal and Djokovic,” he said.

“Yeah, his style and his calm on the court was I think something unbelievable. Maybe his forehand, too. He got so good forehand,” he added when asked what about Federer.

Arthur Fils sets up Holger Rune clash in the second round

Arthur Fils entered second round of the 2023 Italian Open

Young Arthur Fils has set up a second-round clash with his peer, World No. 7 Holger Rune, at the 2023 Italian Open. This is the Frenchman’s second appearance at the tournament and the first time he has reached the second-round.

In 2022, Fils was the youngest French player since Gael Monfils in 2004 to reach the main draw of an ATP 1000 tournament at the Rolex Paris Masters. The 18-year-old lost to lucky loser Fabio Fognini, whom he had beaten in the qualifiers.

This will be the first tour-level match between Arthur Fils and Holger Rune. Fils’ win-loss record for the year stands at 6-2 in 2023. He made the quarterfinals at the ATP Challenger tournament in Aix-en-Provence, France, where he lost to David Goffin. He has also made the semifinals of two ATP 250 tournaments this year - in Marseille and Montpellier, losing to Benjamin Bonzi and Jannik Sinner, respectively.

