Roger Federer's talent, Rafael Nadal's intensity, Novak Djokovic's athleticism: What are the attributes that form Patrick Mouratoglou's GOAT?

It is no surprise to see Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic's names when tennis players and experts are building their 'Greatest of all time' player by picking their best attributes. Tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently formed his 'Ultimate GOAT' and the 'Big 3' dominated most of the list.

Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer have won 63 of the last 77 Grand Slam tournaments, breaking and creating numerous new records in the process. The 'GOAT debate' has never been as active as it has been in the last two decades, during which the three players have achieved legendary status.

Mouratoglou, who currently coaches Simona Halep and was Serena Williams' former coach, recently posted a video on Instagram where he built his perfect tennis player. In the second video of his 'Ultimate GOAT' series, he picked Federer as the most talented player ever and opined that no other player moves up and down the court as well as the Swiss great does.

Mouratoglou also picked Nadal's intensity on the court and Djokovic's athletic prowess as key attributes in his Ultimate GOAT player.

matt dunne @mattd633



Since 2010, only 8 different tennis players have won a major.



Both play the same amount of majors per year. Since 2010, 36 different golfers have won major championships.Since 2010, only 8 different tennis players have won a major.Both play the same amount of majors per year. @Big3Tennis Since 2010, 36 different golfers have won major championships.Since 2010, only 8 different tennis players have won a major.Both play the same amount of majors per year. @Big3Tennis https://t.co/KqGqDARvSt

Among other things, the Frenchman believes Stefanos Tsitsipas has the best forehand on tour. Meanwhile, he feels no one moves sideways from one side of the court to the other as well as current World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

Patrick Mouratoglou's picks for his perfect tennis player:

Most talented: Roger Federer

Best forehand: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Footwork: Daniil Medvedev (East/West) and Roger Federer (North/South)

Most intense: Rafael Nadal

Most athletic: Novak Djokovic

Earlier, Mouratoglou named the Big 3 in multiple other aspects while building the perfect tennis player, such as backhand, volley, return, and fighting spirit.

Other 'Ultimate GOAT' picks by Mouratoglou:

Best volley: Roger Federer

Best serve: Nick Kyrgios

Best return: Novak Djokovic

Best backhand: Novak Djokovic

Biggest fighter: Rafael Nadal

For the first time ever in the Big 3 era, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have overtaken Roger Federer in the race for most Grand Slam titles won. The three players were tied at 20 Grand Slams each after Djokovic won the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard then won the Australian Open and French Open titles this year to take the lead with 22 Majors to his name, before the Serb won his 21st Major at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic joins Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup

Djokovic Federer v Anderson Sock

Novak Djokovic recently confirmed his participation at the 2022 Laver Cup where he will represent Team Europe, thus completing a dream line-up. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and their 'Big 4' colleague Andy Murray will play for the same team for the first time, creating the prospect of some great doubles teams during the three-day tournament.

Federer and Nadal have been on the Team Europe roster at the Laver Cup on more than one occasion in the past, and so have Federer and Djokovic. However, the Big 3 will be on the team together for the very first time.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis , on playing the Laver Cup: "Playing in a team environment with Rafa (Nadal), Roger (Federer) and Andy (Murray) – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport."



( @LaverCup) Novak Djokovic, on playing the Laver Cup: "Playing in a team environment with Rafa (Nadal), Roger (Federer) and Andy (Murray) – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport." Novak Djokovic 💬, on playing the Laver Cup: "Playing in a team environment with Rafa (Nadal), Roger (Federer) and Andy (Murray) – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport."(💬 @LaverCup) https://t.co/k1hv9OilSj

Team Europe will compete against Team World, for which the likes of Diego Schwartzman, Taylor Fritz, and Felix Auger-Aliassime have confirmed their participation. Nick Kyrgios, John Isner, and Jack Sock, among others, have also participated in past editions and could be back for the 2022 edition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far