Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden to lose Men's Doubles World No. 1 ranking

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos are poised to claim the top spot in the ATP men's doubles rankings, surpassing the Indo-Aussie pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden. Bopanna and Ebden claimed the top position in the men's doubles rankings by defeating the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final of the Australian Open 2024.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden also clinched the title at the Miami Open 2024 with an impressive win over the second-seeded duo of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek. Since then, the duo has delivered a couple of disappointing performances, being ousted in the first round of both the Monte Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open.

Before the Madrid Open, Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos were tied for third in the ATP rankings with 7180 points. The duo saved four match points in a thrilling quarter-final match in Madrid. The Spanish-Argentine duo fought back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-2, 16-14.

Injury forces Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos to withdraw from semi-final

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos were supposed to face the Uruguayan-Czech duo of Ariel Behar and Adam Pavlásek in the semi-final. However, they had to withdraw due to Zeballos' leg injury. Despite the withdrawal, Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos will share the World No. 1 spot in the individual PIF ATP Doubles Rankings for the first time when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden were eliminated in the first round as they suffered a defeat by American Sebastian Korda and Australian Jordan Thompson in a match that lasted an hour and 17 minutes. Bopanna and Ebden, who were the runners-up in the Madrid Open 2023, lost 7-6(4), 7-5 earlier this week. Korda and Thompson went on to defeat Behar and Pavlásek in the final.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden lost the Shanghai Masters final to Granollers and Zeballos in October last year with a score of 5-7, 6-2, [10-7].