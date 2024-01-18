Rohan Bopanna kept the Indian flag flying high at the 2024 Australian Open after reaching the second round of the men's doubles competition partnering Matthew Ebden.

Bopanna and Ebden manufactured a brilliant comeback in the opening set before winning the super-tiebreaker in the decider to register a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (10-2) win against James Duckworth and Marc Polmans on January 18th.

Rohan Bopanna and Ebden have another all-Australian pair lined up in the second round. The second seeds will face John Millman and Edward Winter next up in Melbourne

Expand Tweet

Indian tennis fans were in for a treat with Rohan Bopanna taking the first set of his first-round doubles encounter partnering Matthew Ebden after trailing 0-5.

Polmans and Duckworth veered off to a 5-0 lead before Bopanna used his strong serve to steady the ship and force a tie-breaker. Following the electrifying comeback in the first set, Bopanna and Ebden failed to keep the momentum going in the second set.

Ebden held serve in style as the Indian-Aussie pair went ahead 3-2 in the third set. Bopanna struggled with his serve but managed a hard-fought hold at 3-3 to put Polmans and Duckworth under pressure in a contest of nerves.

Not to be undone, Duckworth served with vigour to level things up at 4-4 before Polmans did the same to restore parity for the Australians at 5-5. Rohan Bopanna was on fire as the Indian player smashed his way to a 6-5 lead but could not prevent the super tiebreaker from coming into play.

In an utterly one-sided tie-breaker, the Indian-Aussie duo prevailed 10-2 thanks to Rohan Bopanna's majestic first serve and some deft winners from Matthew Ebden.

Rohan Bopanna headlines Indian heroics while Sumit Nagal battles on in 2024 Australian Open singles

Sumit Nagal is battling it out at Melbourne

While Rohan Bopanna provided cheer to the Indian tennis fraternity, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth, who received a wildcard to the 2024 Australian Open, went down to Marton Fucsovics and Fabian Marozsan.

After going down in the first set, the Indian pair rallied hard in the second but were unable to outplay the Hungarians, losing 3-6, 4-6 in their opening round match.

Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal provided cheer to Indian supporters at the 2024 Australian Open after taking the first set against Shang Juncheng 6-1. The Chinese player fought back to win the second set 6-3 before taking the third 7-5.

Expand Tweet

Nagal, who is headed for a clash against World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain if he prevails in the second-round clash, was cheered on vociferously by Indian supporters at Melbourne.

Nagal had earlier defeated Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the first round of the Australian Open.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz lost the second set but was up 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3 against Lorenzo Sonego in his second-round match.