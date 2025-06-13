Rosmalen Grass Court Championships 2025 Day 5: Men's singles predictions ft. Karen Khachanov vs Gabriel Diallo | Libema Open

Day 5 at the 2025 Libema Open (June 13) will see quarterfinals action unfold in the men's singles competition. The day's action will be headlined by top seed Daniil Medvedev, who is scheduled to take on Reilly Opelka.

Other seeded players who have reached the last eight include second-seeded Ugo Humbert, third-seeded Karen Khachanov, and seventh-seeded Nuno Borges. The quarterfinals lineup also consists of a qualifier, Mark Lajal.

Let's take a look at the matches scheduled on Day 5 at the 2025 Libema Open

Zizou Bergs vs Mark Lajal

In Picture: Zizou Bergs (Getty)

Belgian youngster Zizou Bergs will take on Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Libema Open.

For Bergs, his best result in 2025 was reaching the final of the ASB Classic, losing against Gael Monfils. At the Libema Open, the Belgian player started with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (3) win over compatriot Alexander Blockx in the first round, and then followed it up with a upset over fourth-seeded Alexei Popyrin in the second round, winning 6-7 (3), 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Reaching the quarterfinals at the Libema Open has been the best result for Mark Lajal in the 2025 season. He started with wins against Corentin Donelly and Reilly Opelka in the qualifiers and won his first-round match 6-2, 6-4 against Laslo Djere. He then received a victory via walkover against fifth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the second round.

These two players have not played each other previously, but being the higher-ranked player, Bergs is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Zizou Bergs

Karen Khachanov vs Gabriel Diallo

In Picture: Gabriel Diallo (Getty)

Third-seeded Karen Khachanov is set to take on Canada's Gabriel Diallo in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Libema Open.

Khachanov's best result of 2025 was reaching the semifinal of the Barcelona Open, where he lost against the eventual champion Holger Rune. At the Libema Open, he received a bye in the first round, and then won 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (4) against American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald in the second round.

Gabriel Diallo had his best run of 2025 in Madrid, where he reached the quarterfinals as a lucky loser, falling short against Lorenzo Musetti. At the Libema Open, he started with a 7-5, 7-6 (2) win over Aleksandar Vukic and then upset sixth seed Jordan Thompson in the second round, winning 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Khachanov has won all three matches against Diallo, including a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win in their last meeting at this year's Australian Open. The head-to-head supremacy makes the Russian player the favorite for the upcoming match as well.

Predicted winner- Karen Khachanov

Ugo Humbert vs Nuno Borges

In Picture: Ugo Humbert (Getty)

Second-seeded Ugo Humbert will face seventh-seeded Nuno Borges in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Libema Open.

Humbert's best result in 2025 was successfully defending his title in Marseille, with a win over Hamad Medjedovic in the final. At the Libema Open, he got an opening-round bye, and then won 7-5, 6-3 against British qualifier Dan Evans in the second round.

Nuno Borges' best result in 2025 was reaching the semifinal at the ASB Classic, losing against Zizou Bergs in three sets. At the Libema Open, the seventh seed started with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 win against Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round, and then received a walkover from Otto Virtanen in the second round.

Borges won the only match he played against Humbert 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) at the Canadian Open last year. However, being the higher seed, Humbert is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Ugo Humbert

